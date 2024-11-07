AliveCor's Services & Solutions are Now Available to Veterans

VA physicians can now access the solutions through Federal Supply Schedule and Defense Logistics Agency ECAT Contract System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced the activation of its services and solutions, designed specifically for the U.S. veterans, on the Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) ECAT Contract System. Veterans are able to get prescriptions for AliveCor's FDA-cleared devices including KardiaMobile® 6L, the world's first pocket-sized six-lead personal ECG device, and KardiaMobile® Card, the world's first credit card-sized single-lead personal ECG device, with two-years of KardiaCare membership included, as a potentially covered benefit.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, is associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. With more than 4.4 million veterans living in rural areas, often far from a Veterans Affairs cardiologist, and more than 1 million veterans treated for atrial fibrillation at VA centers in the past decade alone, there is a significant need to bring innovative tools to this population. AliveCor's Kardia devices and KardiaCare services facilitate remote heart monitoring by detecting six common arrhythmias, including AFib, and provide board-certified cardiologist reviews of ECGs within a day, empowering veterans to manage their heart health remotely, while giving physicians timely, actionable cardiac data outside care settings.

"We're proud to give back to the men and women who have served our country by extending this powerful and proven technology to manage their heart health alongside their providers," said Mike Rolla, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise. "This opportunity with the VA underpins the critical role technology can play in the lives of patients and furthers AliveCor's ongoing commitment to providing patients and physicians with innovative healthcare solutions."

With our offerings being available through government-compliant procurement channels, VA physicians can now prescribe Kardia devices to be delivered directly to a Veteran's door–bringing the power of AI-backed services to make heart health monitoring more accessible and alleviating the common barriers associated with cardiovascular care.

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 250 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company's latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

