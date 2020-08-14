Alivi ranks No. 149 on the annual Inc. 5000, with a 3 Year Revenue Growth of 2564.25 Percent

"2019 was a huge year for growth at Alivi, we expanded into Texas, and developed new solutions for Therapy and Acupuncture. We look forward to our continued growth and are in the process of expanding into many new markets," said Caleb Rojas, Alivi President.

This is Alivi's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, in 2019 Alivi was ranked as No. 300. With their new solutions aimed at improving the member experience and expansion into new markets it is no surprise that Alivi grew 2564.25% over the last 3 years.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized amongst all the amazing businesses on Inc.5000 list. We stand by the idea that our clients, customers, staff and partners are all an integral part of creating the success that we are so fortunate to celebrate today", said Alivi CEO Magdiel Rodriguez.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Alivi offers solutions for non-emergency medical transportation, healthcare administration, as well as ancillary and supplemental benefits. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve health outcomes, streamline operations, and manage costs. We're passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.

