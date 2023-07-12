Aliwko, A New Filipino AVOD Channel Now Available on Sling Freestream

News provided by

International Media Distribution (IMD)

12 Jul, 2023, 10:05 ET

  • Top-rated Filipino movies, drama series and lifestyle programming all subtitled in English
  • IMD's second free, multicultural, ad-supported streaming offering, created to serve both Filipino audiences and foreign film/drama fans
  • Popular ABS-CBN library content now on Sling Freestream through partnership with Aliwko

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Distribution (IMD), part of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC, announces the launch of its latest AVOD offering, Aliwko, on Sling Freestream. A new destination for popular Filipino entertainment, at launch Aliwko features movies, dramas, and lifestyle programming from IMD content partner ABS-CBN.

Aliwko is now available on Sling Freestream, SLING TV's free advertising-supported streaming television service, alongside IMD's Chinese AVOD channel, Jubao. All content on Aliwko is English accessible, with programming in Tagalog and English, with English subtitles.

Sling Freestream users now have the opportunity to stream a vast library of premiere Filipino content through Aliwko. The name Aliwko derives from the Filipino words "aliwan," which means "entertainment," and "ako," which means "my." Aliwko = "my entertainment."

Aliwko is the destination for laugh-out-loud comedy, swoon-worthy romance, nail-biting drama, awe-inspiring success stories and so much more. At launch, viewers can enjoy hundreds of hours of captivating entertainment including the following highlights:

Movies

  • "Four Sisters and a Wedding," box office hit featuring popular actresses Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga and Shaina Magdayao
  • "All You Need is Pag-Ibig," romantic comedy with an all-star cast, including Kris Aquino, Jodi Santamaria and Kim Chiu
  • "Can't Help Falling In Love," a rom-com starring beloved "love team" Kathniel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla)

Dramas

  • "The Better Half," an edge-of-your-seat romantic thriller
  • "Since I Found You," an opposites-attract office romance

Lifestyle

  • "Design + Story," a docuseries that delves into the inspiration and lives of Filipino artists
  • "24x24," a docu-series showcasing a day in the life of Asian women at the top of their fields

Titles on the service will be refreshed on a monthly basis and Filipino entertainment fans will be delighted to find some of their favorite films, dramas and stars, all available to stream totally free and binge any time.

Sling Freestream features more than 400 channels and 41,000 On Demand titles, all for free with no payment or credit card required, including the largest lineup of free international programming. Visit Sling.com/Freestream to start watching Aliwko and more today.

For further information, visit aliwkotv.com

About IMD
IMD is an NBCUniversal company, part of NBCU International Networks and DTC, and a leading distributor of multicultural content representing over 40 linear and on demand networks from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Working with a variety of platforms, IMD brings popular programming from the leading international brands to multicultural content fans across North America.

About NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE International Media Distribution (IMD)

Also from this source

JUBAO LAUNCHES ON PLEX JUST IN TIME FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.