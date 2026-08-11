Alix Earle Invests in Cymbiotika, the Science-Backed Wellness Brand She Uses Every Day

The entrepreneur and cultural force takes a personal stake in the liposomal supplement brand she's used for years, adding Cymbiotika to a curated list of consumer brands she's personally backed

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its clean ingredients and advanced liposomal delivery systems, today announced that Alix Earle has become an investor in the brand. The partnership underscores a personal, long-term commitment that goes beyond a typical brand deal and reflects how creators are increasingly investing in the companies they champion.

Cymbiotika announces investment from Alix Earle Cymbiotika announces investment from Alix Earle

Earle's investment grew out of genuine use; she'd been reaching for Cymbiotika products daily well before any conversation about a deal began. Within the partnership, Earle will leverage her highly engaged TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels spanning 14 million followers to educate the world about Cymbiotika, with the possibility of creating a co-branded product in the future.

"I'm so excited to invest in Cymbiotika. I've been taking their Glutathione, Colostrum and Vitamin C for years, because they're the only supplements that have actually kept up with my schedule," said Alix Earle. "Between travel, filming, and everything else I've got going on, I need a supplement that's convenient to take and actually works. Cymbiotika's liposomal formulas are different; my body actually absorbs them, so I feel it. This isn't just a supplement brand to me, it's the standard I hold everything else to. I'm thrilled to work alongside Durana to help shape where Cymbiotika goes next."

Earle's current daily stack includes Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C, Liposomal Glutathione and Liquid Colostrum. Glutathione, considered the body's master antioxidant, supports its natural detoxification process, while Vitamin C works synergistically alongside it and plays an essential role in immunity and collagen production. Liquid Colostrum rounds out the stack supporting hair, skin, and nails, helping maintain a healthy gut lining, and supporting a healthy immune system. Earle's curated stack embodies Cymbiotika's wellness-on-the-go ethos and offers key benefits that complement her active lifestyle.

"Wellness used to mean a green juice and a gym membership. Today it means a lot more: how clearly you think, how well you sleep, how you move, and the small rituals that mark your day. We've always believed real wellness comes down to the quality of what you put in your body, which is why we built Cymbiotika around liposomal absorption. Your cells actually take in what you're taking, so you need less to feel more. That's why Alix is the right fit for us. She's honest about what her routine really looks like day to day, and now she's an investor helping shape where we go next. To me, she's where wellness is going: personal, practical and built on things that genuinely work," said Durana Elmi, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer of Cymbiotika.

Earle joins Cymbiotika at a moment of rapid growth. Founded in San Diego in 2019, the brand moved into the mainstream in late 2025 with a rollout into every Target store nationwide, its first step into big-box retail. In January 2026, it raised $25 million in outside capital while staying profitable and growing at a triple-digit rate, and that spring it expanded into more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, bringing its "beauty-from-within" supplements deeper into mainstream beauty. The growth has drawn a notable cap table that reads more like a cultural index than a typical investor list, with backers including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, David Grutman, Zac Efron, The Weeknd, Steve Aoki, Peggy Gou, and the Jonas Brothers. Earle's stake adds one of the most influential voices of her generation to that group.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Shahab Elmi, Durana Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. Thanks to our liposomal delivery, our formulas offer superior absorption, allowing the body to actually put those nutrients to use. To learn more, visit www.Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Alix Earle

Alix Earle is a leading global social media personality, entrepreneur, and founder. Widely credited with the "Alix Earle [sold out] Effect," she has built one of the most engaged digital communities through her authentic approach to beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. Earle has partnered with some of the world's leading brands across major campaigns and entertainment moments, while continuing to expand her influence beyond social media as the founder of dermatologist-developed skincare line Reale Actives.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Cymbiotika