Cymbiotika Launches at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide, Bringing Premium Liposomal Supplements to the Grocery Aisle

Building on momentum, this marks Cymbiotika's expansion into one of the nation's leading natural channel retailers.

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its advanced liposomal delivery system, is continuing the brand's acceleration at retail with its launch at Whole Foods Market. Following recent launches at Ulta Beauty and Target, this expansion further cements Cymbiotika's growing retail footprint and introduces its performance-driven formulations to a more mainstream wellness shopper.

The launch introduces Cymbiotika's category-defining, clinically-studied formulations to one of the most frequented destinations for ingredient-conscious shopping. Whole Foods Market provides a natural next step for Cymbiotika as it continues to evolve the supplement category, shifting the conversation from ingredient lists alone to how effectively nutrients are delivered, absorbed, and utilized by the body.

"As a trusted leader in ingredient integrity and transparency, Whole Foods Market has shaped how consumers shop the supplement aisle, and we're proud to align with that standard at scale," said Shahab Elmi, co-founder and CEO of Cymbiotika. "By continuing to expand access to science-backed, high-performance wellness, this collaboration partnership allows us to shift the conversation from what's on the label to how effectively nutrients are absorbed and utilized by the body."

At the core of Cymbiotika's innovation is its proprietary liposomal delivery system, designed to support absorption by encapsulating ingredients in lipid layers that mirror the body's natural cell membranes. This advanced technology delivers nutrients more efficiently at the cellular level, unlocking more consistent, measurable performance benefits.

As consumer awareness grows, Cymbiotika is helping lead a broader industry shift toward bioavailability as a critical marker of supplement quality—positioning liposomal delivery as a premium, next-generation standard for nutrient efficacy. Widely recognized as an industry gold standard for liposomal delivery, Cymbiotika offers highly bioavailable formulations designed for optimized wellness and real results.

Cymbiotika's debut at Whole Foods Market will feature a curated assortment of its most in-demand formulations, including 12 pack and individual packets of:

Liposomal Vitamin C — Supports immune health, collagen production, and radiant skin through high-absorption antioxidant delivery*

— Supports immune health, collagen production, and radiant skin through high-absorption antioxidant delivery* Liquid Colostrum — A nutrient-dense formula designed to support gut health, immunity, and overall vitality*

— A nutrient-dense formula designed to support gut health, immunity, and overall vitality* Liposomal Advanced Creatine — A next-generation performance formula supporting muscle recovery, sustained energy, and cognitive function, with enhanced absorption and no-bloat delivery*

Together, the lineup reflects Cymbiotika's commitment to bridging the gap between clean ingredients and clinical performance—bringing advanced, high-efficacy supplementation into a traditionally commoditized category and redefining what consumers can expect from products on shelf.

In addition to its advanced delivery technology, Cymbiotika continues to set the bar for quality and transparency across the supplement category. All Cymbiotika products have undergone rigorous third-party testing and have received the award for the Clean Label Project, a distinction that recognizes brands meeting the highest standards for purity and ingredient integrity.

The collaboration partnership underscores a broader evolution within wellness retail: as shoppers become more informed, expectations are expanding beyond "clean" to include performance, absorption, and measurable outcomes. Cymbiotika's entrance into Whole Foods Market represents a key inflection point in that shift, bringing scientifically advanced, high-bioavailability formulations into a natural retail environment and helping educate consumers on what next-generation supplementation can deliver.

Cymbiotika is now available at select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Liposomal Delivery

Liposomal delivery is an advanced nutrient-delivery technology that enhances absorption by encapsulating ingredients in a lipid layer. This protective barrier helps nutrients bypass harsh digestive conditions and reach cells more efficiently. By mimicking the body's natural cell membranes, liposomes support targeted delivery and improved bioavailability, resulting in a smoother, more effective supplement experience.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For more information, visit cymbiotika.com .

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SOURCE Cymbiotika