Cymbiotika Names Co-Founder Durana Elmi Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer

The appointment formalizes Elmi's expanded leadership across brand, creative, and experiential strategy as Cymbiotika continues evolving into a broader wellness and lifestyle platform

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its advanced liposomal delivery technology and rapidly growing presence across supplements, retail, and culture, today announced an expansion of Co-Founder Durana Elmi's leadership responsibilities as she assumes the role of Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer (CCO/CXO).

Durana Elmi, CCO & CXO at Cymbiotika

Having previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer, Elmi has long played a central role in shaping the Cymbiotika brand, consumer experience, and community. Her new role reflects an increased focus on creative leadership, brand strategy, and experiential programming as Cymbiotika continues to evolve beyond traditional supplementation.

Since co-founding Cymbiotika, Elmi has played a central role in shaping the brand's identity, community presence, and consumer experience while also helping build the operational infrastructure that supported the company's rapid growth. As Chief Operating Officer, she helped scale Cymbiotika into one of the fastest-growing wellness brands in the country while maintaining a strong focus on brand integrity, storytelling, and customer connection.

"Wellness today is about much more than products. It's about how people live, what they connect with, and the experiences that shape how they feel every day," said Durana Elmi, Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer of Cymbiotika. "As Cymbiotika continues growing, my focus is on building a brand people genuinely feel connected to across every interaction, whether that's through content, community, events, partnerships, or the products themselves."

Elmi's expanded role will include overseeing global campaigns, immersive consumer experiences, retail and pop-up concepts, influencer and talent relationships, creative partnerships, and Cymbiotika's broader brand storytelling strategy. Her appointment comes as the company continues accelerating its national retail expansion and growing presence within performance, longevity, and lifestyle wellness.

"Durana has always been one of the driving creative forces behind Cymbiotika and the experience our community associates with the brand," said Shahab Elmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymbiotika. "She understands how to build emotional connection, community, and long-term brand resonance in a way that very few founders do. This role formalizes what she has already been doing for years and positions Cymbiotika for its next phase of growth."

The appointment marks a broader strategic investment by Cymbiotika in creativity, experience, and community as key drivers of long-term growth and brand differentiation within the evolving wellness industry.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

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SOURCE Cymbiotika