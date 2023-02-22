AlixLabs secures new capital at a value of SEK 10 million

Energy-efficient splitting of nanostructures on silicon attracts investors like Navigare Ventures and Almi Invest

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixLabs, an innovative Swedish startup in the semiconductor industry, today announces that the company has closed a funding round of SEK 10 million. The investment comes from, among others, the Wallenberg sphere's venture capital fund Navigare Ventures, Almi Invest, and the ice hockey family Nylander. AlixLabs will mainly use the capital injection to commercialize the company's innovative Atomic Layer Etching (ALE) Pitch Splitting technology (APS). APS enables more cost-effective manufacturing of future advanced semiconductors.

- Advanced semiconductor manufacturing is spiraling in cost due to extremely costly lithography equipment (EUV), which also requires massive energy to operate. It is especially noticeable in the price of processors that power everything from mobile phones and computers to Internet servers. With our patented APS technology, the handful of companies with the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing fabs can reduce the number of process steps and save time, energy, and climate-impacting emissions. We are proud to be able to continue to develop this technology in Sweden with the support of our investors, says Jonas Sundqvist, CEO, AlixLabs.

- We invest in companies based on science and leading-edge technology, enabling tomorrow's industry. AlixLabs is paving the way toward a more sustainable future for semiconductor manufacturers. We also look forward to a more innovative semiconductor industry in Sweden that can contribute at the EU level, says Alex Basu, Investment Manager at Navigare Ventures.

Background

Modern transistors, the basis of almost all the electronics we take for granted today, has evolved to build on raised silicon fin and nanowire structures. AlixLab's process makes it possible to split a 40-nanometer-wide feature into two features of 10 nanometers at half the pitch, which can form the basis of transistors or electrical contacts and metal interconnects. The process is scalable to smaller structures below 10 nm. It is unique in that it takes place with the help of energy-efficient etching, which reduces the use of additional expensive and energy-consuming lithography equipment.

The European Union has identified the semiconductor sector and its associated chip manufacturing as an area of particular interest. During Sweden's presidency in 2023, the semiconductor act EU Chips Act is expected to become a reality, which is scheduled to deploy just over 43 billion euros for semiconductor companies within the Union over five years. The goal of the Chips Act is that by 2030, 20 percent of the world's semiconductors will be manufactured within the Union. The global market is predicted to exceed one trillion (1,000 billion) euros by the next decade, up from today's approximately 450 billion euros.

- Of these trillion euros by 2030, almost half of the sales will come from advanced segments that can use our APS technology to simplify manufacturing. Our goal is that the process we have developed will be used by circuit manufacturers in their most advanced manufacturing starting in 2025," concludes Jonas Sundqvist.

CONTACT:

Jonas Sundqvist, CEO of AlixLabs, phone +46 767 63 94 67, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/alixlabs-ab/i/tem-cross-section-aps-in-bulk-silicon,c3147033 TEM cross section APS in bulk Silicon https://news.cision.com/alixlabs-ab/i/jonas-sundqvist-vd-alixlabs,c3147034 Jonas Sundqvist VD AlixLabs https://news.cision.com/alixlabs-ab/i/18-alixlabs-labb-211116,c3147035 18 AlixLabs labb 211116 https://news.cision.com/alixlabs-ab/i/01-alixlabs-grupp-211116,c3147036 01 AlixLabs grupp 211116 https://news.cision.com/alixlabs-ab/i/05-alixlabs-labb-211116,c3147037 05 AlixLabs labb 211116

SOURCE AlixLabs AB