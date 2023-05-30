AlixPartners and NAX Group Enter Strategic Partnership To Unlock the Value of AI and Corporate Data Sets

News provided by

NAX Group

30 May, 2023, 10:21 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, and NAX Group, a leading AI software company that unlocks data sets for corporates and investors to create new growth and shareholder value, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to build a unique corporate growth platform that will not only revolutionize the way businesses create growth but disrupt the market as we know it.

This strategic partnership brings together AlixPartners' deep industry expertise and transformational client outcomes with NAX's proprietary AI software to unlock growth by:

  • Supporting core growth through AI-enabled productivity of corporate functions
  • Creating adjacent growth through AI software-enabled corporate venturing
  • Enabling extended growth by creating proprietary exchange tradable products from corporate data sets.

Simon Freakley, CEO of AlixPartners comments, "Working together with NAX will afford our clients a unique opportunity to rapidly harness data to build new commercial opportunities and grow value. Our deep industry expertise plus NAX's remarkable proprietary software, combined with a mutual commitment to delivering outsized results at pace, makes a compelling proposition as companies and their stakeholders pursue value creation in today's continually disrupted business environment."

Jeff Schumacher, Founder, and CEO of NAX shared, "We've invested significantly in our software and ecosystems over the past four years.  Teaming up with AlixPartners unleashes a powerful combination and a disruptive approach that will redefine the model for traditional corporate venturing and driving growth."

Maher Masri, President of NAX Group added, "I'm thrilled that we're teaming up with AlixPartners as it unleashes a powerful combination that will redefine conventional approaches to driving growth. Together, we will challenge the limits of corporate innovation."

About AlixPartners
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

About NAX
NAX (New Asset Exchange) is a leading AI software company that unlocks data sets for corporates and investors to create new growth and shareholder value. We leverage our proprietary platform to rapidly discover products and launch them at scale, creating competitive advantage and outsized growth while solving some of the world's most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.naxgrp.com.

SOURCE NAX Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.