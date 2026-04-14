Aliya Health Group and The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation Announce Light the Way Treatment Scholarship

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliya Health Group and The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation are proud to announce their new partnership launching the Light the Way Treatment Scholarship Program. This initiative is designed to lower financial barriers for individuals seeking help for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health issues, making essential care accessible to those who need it most.

Individuals can apply at no cost, regardless of financial background, and be eligible for a full, 30-day treatment stay if they meet medical criteria. Once assessed by our Admissions team and deemed a fit for one of our many programs, they only need a willingness to go. Applicants can apply on Aliya Health Group's website.

The Light the Way Treatment Scholarship provides financial assistance to eligible individuals for detoxification and residential treatment services, based on clinical need. Aliya Health Group will provide treatment and oversee all admissions and clinical care at the most suitable facility for each patient.

"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional care to those who need it, but financial limitations often keep individuals from getting help," said Frank Severino, Chief Marketing Officer at Aliya Health Group. "This partnership with The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation is a vital step forward. By removing these financial and logistical hurdles, we can make life-saving treatment truly accessible and highly impactful for our patients."

Aliya Health Group and The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation will collaborate to raise awareness of the scholarship and reach communities in need, working hand-in-hand to guide individuals on their path to recovery and hope.

About Aliya Health Group

Aliya Health Group is a leading behavioral health care provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. The organization's specialized staff and facilities support individuals in achieving lasting recovery. The organizations' specialized staff and facilities support individuals achieving lasting recovery across Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Oklahoma. For more information, please visit the Aliya Health Group website or contact Frank Severino, Chief Marketing Officer, at (888) 352-4445 or email [email protected].

About NOW Matters More Foundation

The N.O.W. Matters More Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to removing barriers to addiction and mental health treatment. Through advocacy, support, and financial assistance, the foundation helps individuals access immediate, life-changing care and begin their recovery journey. The N.O.W. Matters More scholarship helps about 300 individuals per year. They have been in existence for over a decade, with Luis Delgado as Founder and Recovery Speaker.

SOURCE Aliya Health Group