Aliyah Media Emphasizes Las Vegas' International Footprint with the Launch of Digital Publication and International Business Engagement Reception

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International lifestyle brand, Aliyah Media, will present the complete launch of its publication with the unveiling of its new website and app. Following the release of its print edition in late-January, the Las Vegas-based company, which offers complete marketing services (PR, advertising, social media, branding, print ad creation, video/commercial production, etc.) alongside its publication, will host an invite-only International Business Engagement Reception (IBER) on May 15th. Founder and President of Consulting America and Newsline America, Steve Schorr is the honorary Master of Ceremonies for the event.
Co-Sponsored by Trigon Diamonds and Last Minute Venues, and the first of a planned networking series, IBER will bring together businesses that are making efforts to expand their international presence through global engagement and relationship-building. In reference to the mission of Aliyah Media, Editor-in-Chief, David Grana, explains, "Aliyah Media is the only media company that serves as a vehicle which links Las Vegas with international businesses and establishes economic ties with local companies. Las Vegas is not just a gaming and convention city. Aliyah Media is ensuring that industries across all verticals will recognize this city as a place to establish economic roots."
