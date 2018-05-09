Aliyah Media Emphasizes Las Vegas' International Footprint with the Launch of Digital Publication and International Business Engagement Reception

Co-Sponsored by Trigon Diamonds and Last Minute Venues, and the first of a planned networking series, IBER will bring together businesses that are making efforts to expand their international presence through global engagement and relationship-building. In reference to the mission of Aliyah Media, Editor-in-Chief, David Grana, explains, "Aliyah Media is the only media company that serves as a vehicle which links Las Vegas with international businesses and establishes economic ties with local companies. Las Vegas is not just a gaming and convention city. Aliyah Media is ensuring that industries across all verticals will recognize this city as a place to establish economic roots."

Media interested in attending the launch reception should contact Maya Cohen at maya@aliyahmedia.com

Aliyah Media, LLC.

(844) – 4AL-IYAH

www.aliyahmedia.com

q-r.to/balAv6

Aliyah Media - Rise Above The Ordinary

A full-service marketing company and publication.

Aliyah Media is an international lifestyle brand that brings people, businesses, and communities together through fun and informative content.

