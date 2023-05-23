Aliyun Cloud leads top cloud providers with latest generation chips, as shown by Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights identifies generation 9 chips deployed by Aliyun Cloud (Alibaba Cloud), before seeing production deployed by the likes of AWS and Azure.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, identified the first availability of generation 9 processors in the public cloud, with new chips deployed by Aliyun Cloud.

Aliyun is first to cloud with the 9th generation as seen in Liftr Insights data.
Generation 9 is the most recent processor architectural generation which, like the new Aliyun T-Head Yitian processors, includes Intel's Sapphire Rapids and AMD Genoa processors. This processor generation, built on the latest manufacturing nodes, includes support for DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and also CXL 1.1, which enables new expansion and accelerator capabilities.

Aliyun Cloud, owned by Alibaba, released the Yitian chips which are built by its T-Head subsidiary.

"AWS and Azure are usually the leaders with latest generations, so this in an interesting signal in our data," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "Investors and market intelligence analysts at corporates find value in these insights."

Liftr Insights data showed the first appearance in early Q1 2023. What makes this more interesting is that the deployed instances are based on the ARM architecture, rather than the more traditional x86-based devices produced by Intel and AMD.

Another interesting fact is that these chips are designed by Aliyun Cloud. Until now, only AWS has designed their own processors, the ARM-based Graviton. But the latest Graviton is still generation 8. While other cloud providers have hinted at making their own, they have all adopted the Ampere Computing ARM-based chips. Even Aliyun Cloud has used the Ampere Computing hardware, but Aliyun Cloud is now the second after AWS to deploy their own chips among the six largest CSPs, representing over 75% of the public cloud space.

"Our customers are going to be interested in how adding this offering affects ARM and Ampere Computing, both IPO candidates," says Schadt. "Of course, there is still the overall impact this will have on market share for both Intel and AMD."

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

  • Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun's ARM-based Yitian, AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands
  • Datacenter compute accelerators: CNAs, GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map, among the companies tracked are Amazon Web ServicesMicrosoft AzureAlibaba CloudGoogle Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, AmpereIntel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Market intelligence consumers can easily ingest Liftr Insights data into their predictive financial models. 

