Alizeti Introduces a Full-featured, All-in-one E-bike Conversion System That Goes Beyond Basic Mobility

The ease of installation, wide range of expandable features and low cost is what sets this e-bike conversion system apart. Designed and assembled in Canada, the Alizeti 300C addresses issues such as performance, security, and safety.

"We have gone a step beyond the conversion systems available today by integrating features such as LED night driving lights, automatic rear brake lights, a horn, and turn signals to make cyclists more visible, so they can ride safely wherever they go, day or night," says Louis Viglione, president and founder of Alizeti.

A built-in alarm system protects the system from tampering or theft and Alizeti is the only conversion system that offers an integrated sound system so riders can safely listen to their favorite music via Bluetooth while riding.

Weighing only 12 lbs. (5.4 kg), the Alizeti 300C is among the lightest all-in-one e-bike conversion systems. The powerful 500-watt drive motor provides a speed of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) powered by a lightweight 278 Whr lithium-ion battery. The dual battery system allows riders to simply insert a second battery and instantly double their range from 20 (32 km) to 40 miles (64 km). Depending on the preferred riding style, riders can choose between pedal assist, throttle and cruise mode, and are in complete control of their riding experience.

The 300C is designed for easy servicing and upgradeability. "It took many years of research and development, but we have created a platform that is future-ready and will grow with the needs of Alizeti customers," says Viglione. At only $849 USD, no other e-bike system offers as many features, flexibility, and innovative technology. The unique, patent-pending platform is ready for other accessories already in the works such as the mobile phone app, e-lock and more.

Alizeti will be launching their Kickstarter campaign in April 2018 and interested customers and dealers can benefit from steep discounts while supplies last.

About Alizeti

Alizeti is a Canadian company now operating in a modern, 40,000 sq. ft. R/D and manufacturing facility in Montreal and is committed to providing innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions to urban mobility. With over 25 years of experience in microelectronics and controls, Alizeti aims to establish a leadership position in the e-bike industry.

www.alizetibikes.com

For access to company brochure, photos, videos and more click here

SOURCE Alizeti