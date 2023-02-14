ALIZY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Allianz SE Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC Other: ALIZY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 9, 2018 to May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ALIZY:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/allianz-se-loss-submission-form?id=36492&from=4

Allianz SE NEWS - ALIZY NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Allianz SE made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Allianz you have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Allianz securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ALIZY lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/allianz-se-loss-submission-form?id=36492&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

