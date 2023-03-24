ALIZY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Allianz Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC Other: ALIZY).

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/allianz-class-action-lawsuit-loss-submission-form/?id=37571&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Allianz between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Allianz SE issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.

