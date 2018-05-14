ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 And Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

ALJ is a holding company, whose primary assets are its subsidiaries Faneuil, Inc. (including the customer management outsourcing business recently acquired from Vertex Business Services LLC, "Faneuil"), Floors-N-More, LLC, dba Carpets N' More ("Carpets"), and Phoenix Color Corp. (including the recently acquired printing components business, "Phoenix"). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to government and regulated commercial clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers, with four retail locations, as well as a stone and solid surface fabrication facility. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Our financial statements reflect the operations of Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix throughout all periods presented, Faneuil's customer management outsourcing business ("CMO Business") since May 26, 2017, and Phoenix's recent acquisition of certain assets and liabilities ("Printing Components Business") from Moore-Langen Printing Company, a division of LSC Communications, Inc., since October 2, 2017.

Investment Highlights – Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2018

Consolidated Results for ALJ

ALJ recognized consolidated revenue of $95.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , an increase of $15.8 million , or 19.9%, compared to $79.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 due to the acquisitions of the CMO Business by Faneuil and the Printing Components Business by Phoenix , which together accounted for $12.1 million of the total revenue increase, and increases in business activity in the Faneuil and Carpets segments. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, total revenue increased $3.7 million , or 4.7%. ALJ recognized consolidated revenue of $95.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

Jess Ravich, Executive Chairman of ALJ, said, "We continue to invest and support each of our businesses, with a focus on growing revenues and EBITDA while lowering our overall cost structure in order to increase shareholder value."

Amounts in $000's, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended

March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue

$ 95,105



$ 79,296



$ 15,809





19.9%

Costs and expenses:































Cost of revenue



74,239





61,007





13,232





21.7%

Selling, general, and administrative expense



18,822





14,914





3,908





26.2%

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



(25)





4





(29)





NM

Total operating expenses



93,036





75,925





17,111





22.5%

Operating income



2,069





3,371





(1,302)





(38.6%)

Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(2,793)





(2,284)





(509)





(22.3%)

Total other expense



(2,793)





(2,284)





(509)





(22.3%)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(724)





1,087





(1,811)





NM

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



384





(695)





1,079





NM

Net (loss) income

$ (340)



$ 392



$ (732)





NM

Basic (loss) earnings per share of common stock

$ (0.01)



$ 0.01



$ (0.02)









Diluted (loss) earnings per share of common stock

$ (0.01)



$ 0.01



$ (0.02)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:































Basic



37,911





34,575





3,336









Diluted



37,911





35,644





2,267











NM - Not Meaningful

Amounts in $000's, except per share amounts

Six Months Ended

March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue

$ 190,059



$ 156,913



$ 33,146





21.1%

Costs and expenses:































Cost of revenue



149,149





121,188





27,961





23.1%

Selling, general, and administrative expense



38,360





29,297





9,063





30.9%

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net



(232)





12





(244)





NM

Total operating expenses



187,277





150,497





36,780





24.4%

Operating income



2,782





6,416





(3,634)





(56.6%)

Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(5,453)





(4,718)





(735)





(15.6%)

Total other expense



(5,453)





(4,718)





(735)





(15.6%)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(2,671)





1,698





(4,369)





NM

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



(2,987)





(755)





(2,232)





NM

Net (loss) income

$ (5,658)



$ 943



$ (6,601)





NM

Basic (loss) earnings per share of common stock

$ (0.15)



$ 0.03



$ (0.18)









Diluted (loss) earnings per share of common stock

$ (0.15)



$ 0.03



$ (0.18)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:































Basic



37,742





34,575





3,167









Diluted



37,742





35,671





2,071











NM - Not Meaningful

Results for Faneuil

Anna Van Buren, CEO of Faneuil, stated, "During this quarter, Faneuil invested in additional resources to support our new commercial retail segment. Operations normalized following the completion of the CMO transition and results have been positive from initial digital innovations. We also added a key commercial healthcare client further securing our commitment to this sector."

Faneuil recognized revenue of $48.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $36.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $11.2 million, or 30.6%. Excluding the impact of the CMO Business acquisition, revenue increased $2.8 million, or 7.6%, due to increased revenue from new customer awards and our existing customer base. Faneuil recognized revenue of $51.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Faneuil recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. Higher expenses for training and call handling for the new CMO Business offset the increased net revenue recognized. Excluding the impact of the CMO Business, segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.1 million, or 4.3%. Faneuil recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Faneuil recognized revenue of $99.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $74.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $24.7 million, or 33.0%. Excluding the impact of the CMO Business acquisition, revenue increased $7.7 million, or 10.3%, due to increased revenue from new customer awards and our existing customer base.

Faneuil recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $6.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Higher expenses for training and call handling for the new CMO Business offset the increased net revenue recognized. Excluding the impact of the CMO Business, segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.1 million, or 1.0%.

Faneuil estimates its revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2018 to be in the range of $38.5 million to $42.7 million, compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Faneuil's contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of March 31, 2018 was $98.4 million compared to $92.3 million as of March 31, 2017 and $97.8 million as of December 31, 2017. Faneuil's total contract backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $254.4 million as compared to $241.2 million as of March 31, 2017 and $274.6 million as of December 31, 2017.

Results for Carpets

Steve Chesin, CEO of Carpets, stated, "We continue to focus on implementing cost reduction initiatives and driving efficiencies throughout the operations, particularly in our granite facility. The Las Vegas housing market continues to be supportive for our business model."

Carpets recognized revenue of $18.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $0.8 million, or 4.4%, which was primarily attributable to higher volumes from commercial sales. Carpets recognized revenue of $16.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Carpets recognized negative segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.5 million due to higher material, labor, and customer service costs, which exceeded revenue growth. Carpets recognized negative segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Carpets recognized revenue of $35.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $33.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $1.9 million, or 5.7%, which was primarily attributable to higher volumes from builder and commercial sales.

Carpets recognized negative segment adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.2 million due to higher material, labor, and customer service costs, which exceeded Carpets revenue growth.

Carpets estimates its revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2018 to be in the range of $15.0 million to $18.0 million, compared to $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Carpets' contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of March 31, 2018 was $8.4 million compared to $29.8 million as of March 31, 2017 and $17.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Carpets' total contract backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $42.1 million compared to $71.5 million as of March 31, 2017 and $52.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

Results for Phoenix

Marc Reisch, CEO of Phoenix, stated, "The increase in second quarter revenues for Phoenix was due to sales from the Printing Components Business acquisition, completed on October 2, 2017, and higher component and book sales, offset in part by expected lower sales in packaging. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million was $0.6 million higher than prior year due to sales from the Printing Components Business acquisition, and higher component and book sales, offset in part by the lower packaging sales, and startup costs related to the transition of packaging and commercial print manufacturing. The transition is scheduled for completion during the third quarter."

Phoenix recognized revenue of $28.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $24.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $3.8 million, or 15.4%. Excluding the impact of the Printing Components Business acquisition, revenue increased $0.1 million, or 0.6%, due to higher component and books sales offset by planned lower revenues in packaging. Phoenix recognized revenue of $26.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.6 million, or 12.3% mainly due to the Printing Component Business acquisition somewhat offset by reduced net revenues in packaging. Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Phoenix recognized revenue of $55.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $48.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Revenue increased $6.6 million, or 13.6%. Excluding the impact of the Printing Components Business acquisition, revenue decreased $1.5 million, or 3.1%, due to lower volumes for books and packaging.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $9.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.4 million, or 4.4% mainly due to the Printing Component Business acquisition somewhat offset by reduced revenues in books and packaging.

Phoenix estimates its revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2018 to be in the range of $26.7 million to $28.1 million as compared to $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Phoenix's contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of March 31, 2018 was $70.2 million compared to $59.7 million as of March 31, 2017 and $71.6 million as of December 31, 2017. Phoenix's total contract backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $175.7 million as compared to $151.6 million as of March 31, 2017 and $188.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, presentations, and webcasts, we may present certain adjusted financial measures that are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP financial information presented in this release because management believes they present information regarding ALJ that is useful to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measure.

We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our company. ALJ defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense, acquisition-related expense, (gain) loss on sales of assets, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison. Below are reconciliations of our net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Amounts in $000's

Three Months Ended

March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net (loss) income

$ (340)



$ 392



$ (732)





(186.7%)

Interest expense



2,793





2,284





509





22.3%

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



(384)





695





(1,079)





(155.3%)

Depreciation and amortization



4,850





4,053





797





19.7%

Stock-based compensation



270





174





96





55.2%

Restructuring expenses



430





61





369





604.9%

Gain on sales of assets



(25)





4





(29)





NM

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,594



$ 7,663





(69)





(0.9%)



































NM - Not Meaningful

































































Amounts in $000's

Six Months Ended

March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net (loss) income

$ (5,658)



$ 943



$ (6,601)





(700.0%)

Interest expense



5,453





4,718





735





15.6%

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



2,987





755





2,232





NM

Depreciation and amortization



9,683





8,014





1,669





20.8%

Stock-based compensation



563





357





206





57.7%

Restructuring expenses



1,263





93





1,170





NM

Acquisition-related expenses



123





—





123



–

Gain on sales of assets



(232)





12





(244)





NM

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,182



$ 14,892





(710)





(4.8%)



































NM - Not Meaningful



















Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information - Segment Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and Debt

Amounts in $000's

Three Months Ended March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue































Faneuil

$ 47,953



$ 36,722



$ 11,231





30.6%

Carpets



18,691





17,905





786





4.4%

Phoenix



28,461





24,669





3,792





15.4%

Total net revenue

$ 95,105



$ 79,296



$ 15,809





19.9%





































































Amounts in $000's

Three Months Ended March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 2,915



$ 2,929



$ (14)





(0.5%)

Carpets



(240)





261





(501)





(192.0%)

Phoenix



5,459





4,863





596





12.3%

Corporate



(540)





(390)





(150)





(38.5%)

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,594



$ 7,663



$ (69)





(0.9%)



Amounts in $000's

Six Months Ended March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue































Faneuil

$ 99,427



$ 74,773



$ 24,654





33.0%

Carpets



35,341





33,449





1,892





5.7%

Phoenix



55,291





48,691





6,600





13.6%

Total net revenue

$ 190,059



$ 156,913



$ 33,146





21.1%





































































Amounts in $000's

Six Months Ended March 31,





















2018



2017



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 6,625



$ 6,690



$ (65)





(1.0%)

Carpets



(966)





215





(1,181)





(549.3%)

Phoenix



9,619





9,211





408





4.4%

Corporate



(1,096)





(1,224)





128





10.5%

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,182



$ 14,892



$ (710)





(4.8%)



As of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017, consolidated debt and consolidated net debt was comprised of the following (exclusive of deferred financing costs):

Amounts in $000's

March 31,



September 30,





2018



2017





(unaudited)









Term loan payable

$ 89,795



$ 91,018

Line of credit



4,500





5,500

Capital leases



8,635





7,250

Total debt



102,930





103,768



















Cash



2,947





5,630

Net debt

$ 99,983



$ 98,138



As of March 31, 2018, ALJ was in compliance with all debt covenants.





Financial Covenants Comparison



March 31, 2018



(actual) (required) Leverage ratio

3.18 < 3.50 Fixed charges ratio

1.29 > 1.25

Revised Guidance – Full Fiscal Year 2018

ALJ is revising guidance for its full fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 ("Fiscal 2018") due to the underperformance of (i) Faneuil's CMO Business, and (ii) Carpets.

After experiencing transition challenges, which caused an extended integration period and increased costs, Faneuil continues to invest in its strategic CMO Business acquisition, which aligns with ALJ's long-term strategy.

Carpets had previously forecasted improved results for Fiscal 2018. Margins were impacted by higher than expected labor, material and customer service costs in the first half of Fiscal 2018. Carpets has implemented a cost reduction plan, which include headcount savings totaling more than $2.0 million on an annualized run rate.

ALJ's original and revised guidance is as follows:





Fiscal 2018 Guidance



Revised

Original









Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$31.0 - $34.0 million

$36.0 - $39.0 million

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of outsourcing and co-sourced services to both commercial and government entities in the healthcare, utility, toll and transportation industries, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, dba Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas and a provider of multiple finishing products for commercial, retail and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers, with 4 retail locations, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

ALJ's second quarter ended March 31, 2018 earnings release and related communications contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements include information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements about our financial projections and business growth, the impact of the CMO Business on Faneuil's operations, cost-cutting measures implemented by Carpets, the integration of Color Optics and Moore Langen by Phoenix, and other statements including the words "will" and "expect" and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results or performance may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

