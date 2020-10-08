ALK Life Science Solutions and UPPI Announce Partnership to Provide High-Quality Vials for Improved Patient Care

ROUND ROCK, Texas and SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALK Life Science Solutions, a business unit of ALK-Abelló, Inc. (ALK), serving the North American pharmaceutical packaging-based market for glass vials, and UPPI, LLC, the largest association of independent and university-based nuclear pharmacies serving the diagnostic imaging community in the U.S., announced today that they have entered into a three-year partnership to provide high-quality glass vials to UPPI members providing unit dose radiopharmaceuticals and positron emission tomography (PET) manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals for use in nuclear imaging tests and treatments.

As part of the agreement, UPPI members, including independent and university-based pharmacies, may purchase sterile empty vials from ALK Life Science Solutions. ALK Life Science Solutions specializes in the production of sterile empty vials, which are made from highly resistant Type 1 Glass USP Borosilicate with latex-free chlorobutyl stoppers. The vials are aseptically assembled in an ISO 5 (class 100) cleanroom and include an optional FluroTec® barrier film for an extra layer of security, further minimalizing the risk of impurities or medicinal degradation. The vials are available in a range of sizes and are assembled, sterilized and tested in ALK Life Science Solutions' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oklahoma.

"ALK Life Science Solutions is proud to partner with UPPI to provide high-quality glass vials domestically to pharmacies and patients across the country," said Todd Purdy, Director of Business Operations, ALK Life Science Solutions. "Through this strategic partnership, we will be able to help independent pharmacies improve purchasing, allowing cost conservation and reduced expenses and ultimately, aid patient access to vital medicines."

"Through our partnership with ALK, we will be able to strengthen vital vial needs in an environment of regulatory changes related to radiopharmaceuticals," said John Witkowski, President, UPPI. "Our members face increasing costs and our partnership with ALK helps to deliver radiopharmaceuticals patient doses, which will provide a healthcare benefit."

About ALK Life Science Solutions

ALK Life Science Solutions produces sterile empty vials, made to ensure the integrity of what's inside. All vials are tested, sterilized, and assembled in the United States in high-standard, drug-quality conditions. A segment of ALK, a global allergy solutions company, ALK Life Science Solutions understands the importance of product quality and that the substance inside each vial remain pure. More information can be found at www.sterilevialsolutions.com.

About UPPI

Established in 1998, UPPI has become a leader in traditional nuclear medicine and in the rapidly growing nuclear and PET pharmacy industries. Representing more than 66 independent and institutional operating sites across the country, UPPI provides its members national strength in buying relationships as well as access to customizable local programs that advance the professionalism of the industry. UPPI and its network of nuclear pharmacies provide the national coverage needed to service large GPOs while maintaining the ability to offer local facilities the flexible options often required at the local level. UPPI members have access to the full scope of high quality radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses and are able to provide the highest level of patient specific cost effective healthcare.

For further information please contact:

Media: Stuart Loesch, office: (908) 842-8363, mobile: (267) 753-5838

FluroTec® barrier film coated stoppers are manufactured by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. FluroTec® is a registered trademark of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions. FluroTec® technology is licensed from Daikyo.

SOURCE ALK, INC.; UPPI, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sterilevialsolutions.com

