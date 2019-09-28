ALK Sponsors Third Annual National Penicillin Allergy Day on September 28th

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) is pleased to join several organizations as a sponsor of the third annual National Penicillin Allergy Day, an awareness day to help educate the community on penicillin allergies and the importance of testing to ensure proper diagnosis. The day is celebrated on September 28th in honor of the date Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin – the world's first antibiotic – in 1928.

"Now in its third year, National Penicillin Allergy Day encourages conversations about the importance of testing to ensure appropriate diagnosis of potential penicillin allergies," said Jorge Alderete, President, ALK, Inc. "We are pleased to support efforts to educate and raise awareness of penicillin allergies, to support healthcare professionals and to help prevent the rise of antibiotic resistance, which contributes to thousands of deaths each year in the U.S. alone."

Penicillin allergy is the most frequently reported drug allergy, yet skin tests demonstrate that approximately 90 percent of patients self-reporting a penicillin allergy are not truly allergic.1,2,3 This represents a significant threat to public health, as an unverified penicillin allergy may lead to increased use of broad-spectrum antibiotics which are linked to increased antibiotic resistance, mortality rates, and overall healthcare costs.4

Furthermore, hypersensitivity to penicillin has been shown to decrease over time. In fact, for those patients whose skin tests reveal a hypersensitivity to penicillin, more than half lose that sensitivity within five years, and approximately 80% lose that sensitivity within 10 years.5

Routine performance of penicillin skin testing for patients with a history of penicillin allergy is critical to a correct diagnosis and to ensure proper antibiotic use. A healthcare provider trained in penicillin allergy assessment can discuss the risks and benefits of testing.

ALK is committed to allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment, with product offerings including allergy immunotherapies and diagnostic tests. To learn more about ALK's commitment to raising awareness about penicillin allergies, visit https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/our-commitment-national-penicillin-allergy-day-jorge-alderete/.

To learn more about National Penicillin Allergy Day, visit https://nationalpenicillinallergyday.com.

