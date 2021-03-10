Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails Bring Relief to the Day After in Fizzy Collaboration with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alka-Seltzer®, the effervescent antacid and pain remedy, offers a solution to help combat post-party discomfort with Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails, a variety of delicious, heartburn and pain-relieving recovery concoctions that will help you feel better fast. The brand is partnering with celebrity bartenders, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, for an exclusive content series that will showcase these fun recipes and festive tips for post-celebration.

The new "Making Mocktails with Tom and Ariana" digital video series features some of the most celebrated holidays, including St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo and Fourth of July. Debuting today across Sandoval's, Madix's and Alka-Seltzer® social platforms, viewers can tune in to watch the duo demonstrate delicious mocktails, divulge their favorite holiday shenanigans and participate in fun and outlandish at-home party games.

"It goes without saying that we both know our way around the bar; however, navigating post-party heartburn and pain the day after can be a challenge," said Tom Sandoval. Ariana Madix added, "With Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails, we finally have a delicious way to treat our day-after discomforts, so we're sharing the wealth to help anyone to mix up some easy recipes when in need of relief."

The "Making Mocktails with Tom and Ariana" video series, developed by BBDO Worldwide, is part of a larger Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails campaign, which seeks to help those indulging in life's celebratory moments recover fast from heartburn with headache, indigestion and/or body aches simply by stirring up a delicious, elevated mocktail. Each effervescent recovery mocktail includes Alka-Seltzer® Effervescent Tablets dissolved in 4 ounces of water, along with flavorful and fresh ingredients to make each recipe reminiscent of popular cocktails.

"After a fun night of celebration, nobody wants to feel less than their best the next day, which is why we've teamed up with Tom and Ariana to make it fun and easy to get relief," said Teresa Gonzalez Ruiz, Vice President Marketing, Nutritionals and Digestive Health. "Whether it's the festive drinks or heartburn-inducing holiday foods that cause heartburn or headache, Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails are the perfect drink for the day after so you can skip the post-indulgence regrets."

For those who celebrated St. Patrick's Day with too much spirit and are feeling those post-party pains, the first "Making Mocktails" video can be viewed here. Fans can also keep up with Ariana and Tom over the next few months as the remaining videos in the series go live after Cinco De Mayo and Fourth of July.

For more information, visit www.alkaseltzer.com/mocktail-recipes or join in the celebration of relief on social media with #TheDayAfterMocktail.

About Alka-Seltzer®

Alka-Seltzer® provides amazingly fast relief for when you need to skip to the good part and get fast pain relief of any potential heartburn, upset stomach and acid indigestion symptoms. For more information, please visit www.alkaseltzer.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

SOURCE Alka-Seltzer