Alka-Seltzer® Petitions for Official National Recovery Mocktail Day to Bring Fizzy Relief to Americans

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates its independence on the Fourth of July, Americans often face a foe all too familiar the following morning – uncomfortable post-party heartburn with headache. To help combat the irritating symptoms experienced the day after, Alka-Seltzer®, the trusted effervescent antacid and aspirin pain remedy, has proposed a new national day to be recognized annually on July 5, National Recovery Mocktail Day, to help those celebrating the Fourth of July find fizzy relief with a recovery Alka-Seltzer® Mocktail following their patriotic sipping and snacking escapades.

Alka-Seltzer® submitted the new national day to the National Day Calendar and is calling on Americans to sign a petition to help demonstrate why National Recovery Mocktail Day is needed to help revelers recover and get back to feeling their best post-July Fourth. The petition, available for signature on Change.org, encourages those from sea to shining sea to rally behind National Recovery Mocktail Day, with a goal of reaching 2,021 signatures in honor of the holiday's inaugural year.

"From beer to patriotic dishes and piles of BBQ goodness, celebrating the nation's birthday can often leave us feeling fireworks of a not-so-pleasant nature in our heads and stomachs the next day," said Teresa Gonzalez Ruiz, Vice President Marketing, Nutritionals and Digestive Health at Bayer Consumer Health. "Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails are the perfect drink for the day after Fourth of July fun to help skip through post-party pains and we wanted to officially devote the day to recovering with a delicious Mocktail."

Alka-Seltzer® Mocktails are a delicious remedy for those who need to recover from overindulging the day before. The Mocktail recipes from the brand include a variety of flavorful and fresh ingredients, along with two Alka-Seltzer® Original Effervescent Tablets dissolved in 4 ounces of water, offering sufferers a solution to help combat uncomfortable post-party discomfort and feel better fast.

For a festive Mocktail to help celebrate and provide relief on National Recovery Mocktail Day, try the "The Wake Up Call" Mocktail. Simply add two Alka-Seltzer® Original Tablets to a glass of 4 oz. of water; let fully dissolve; then toss in 4-5 frozen blueberries; add ½ teaspoon of acai juice; garnish with a lime slice and mint leaves; and top off with some ice cubes! Now drink and feel fizzy relief.

For more information and recipes, visit www.alkaseltzer.com/mocktail-recipes or join in the celebration of relief on social media with #TheDayAfterMocktail.

About Alka-Seltzer® Original

Alka-Seltzer® Original provides amazingly fast relief for when you need to skip to the good part and get fast relief of pain and heartburn, upset stomach and acid indigestion symptoms. For more information, please visit www.alkaseltzer.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

