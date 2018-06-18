Alkahest, Inc. Announces Key Appointment

"We are delighted to further expand our leadership team as we work to bring innovative medicines to patients with Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease and other serious diseases of aging," said Karoly Nikolich, PhD, Alkahest's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to join Alkahest's leadership team during such a transformational period for the Company. Alkahest's unique approach to the treatment of age-related diseases has the potential to positively impact millions of patients and their families around the world. I am pleased to be part of shaping the future for Alkahest and seeking to deliver value to our many stakeholders," said Mr. Byrnes.

Michael Byrnes brings to Alkahest more than 15 years of experience building and leading financial organizations in public life science companies. His experience encompasses capital formation, strategic and financial planning, public company management and reporting, treasury and investor relations. Michael joins Alkahest from Ocera Therapeutics where he was Chief Financial Officer prior to Ocera's acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; and he held previous positions of increasing responsibility with Maxygen, NeurogesX, Lipid Sciences, and ADAC Laboratories. Michael received his B.S.C. in Finance from Santa Clara University and his MBA from California State University.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a privately-held clinical-stage company based in the San Francisco Bay Area developing treatments for age-related diseases, with an emphasis on neurodegeneration — a key medical challenge for our generation. The company's breakthrough research has elucidated changes in the plasma proteome in healthy aging and age-related diseases, and demonstrated that factors in the blood plasma can be augmented or inhibited in order to reverse detrimental effects of aging in both normal aging and disease models in animals. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Barcelona, Spain-based Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies.



For further information, see www.alkahest.com.

Contact Information:



Joe McCracken

Vice President Business Development

Alkahest, Inc.

jmccracken@alkahest.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkahest-inc-announces-key-appointment-300666024.html

SOURCE Alkahest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alkahest.com

