Alkahest to Present Data in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases at the AD/PD Conference
Mar 26, 2019, 15:38 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkahest Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced presentations on GRF6021, GRF6019, and AKST4290 at the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) on March 26 – 31, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Presentation details on preclinical and clinical progress can be found below.
Oral presentation:
Title: Multimodal efficacy of a plasma fraction for treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases
Presenter: Steven Braithwaite
Date: Sunday, March 31, 2019
Time: 1:30-1:45 p.m. WET
Session: S74 Symposium 74: AD & PD: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies
Poster presentations:
Title: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety and tolerability of GRF6021 in Parkinson's disease with cognitive impairment
Presenter: Jonas Hannestad
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. WET
Session Title: C3.k Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Other
Session Type: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies
Poster number: 542
Title: CCR3 antagonism: a novel therapeutic approach for neurodegenerative disease
Presenter: S. Sakura Minami
Date: Friday, March 29, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. WET
Session Title: C2.g Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant
Session Type: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies
Poster number: 494
Title: Targeting the eotaxin/CCR3 pathway in mouse models of Parkinson's disease
Presenter: S. Sakura Minami
Date: Friday, March 29, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. WET
Session Title: C2.g Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant
Session Type: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies
Poster number: 495
Title: Efficacy of a human plasma fraction in an alpha-synuclein transgenic mouse model of Parkinson's disease
Presenter: Steven Braithwaite
Date: Friday, March 29, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. WET
Session Title: C2.n Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Other
Session Type: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies
Poster number: 504
About AKST4290
AKST4290 is an orally administered CCR3 inhibitor that blocks the action of eotaxin, an immunomodulatory protein that increases as humans age and with specific age-related diseases. By targeting eotaxin and its downstream effects, AKST4290 may reduce the hallmark inflammation and neovascularization of wet AMD while also acting more broadly to reduce inflammation associated with many age-related diseases.
About GRF6019 and GRF6021
Alkahest and clinical and development partner Grifols are studying GRF6019 and GRF6021 for the treatment of age-related diseases. GRF6019 and GRF6021, proprietary plasma fractions, are developed and provided by Grifols. In animal models, GRF6019 and GRF6021 enhance neurogenesis, improve age-related deficits in learning and memory, and reduce neuroinflammation. Phase 2 clinical trials with GRF6019 and GRF6021 are ongoing in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, with other indications being further explored.
About Alkahest
Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc
Contact Information
Elizabeth Jeffords
Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Alkahest, Inc.
ejeffords@alkahest.com
Elizabeth Jeffords
Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Alkahest, Inc. | 125 Shoreway Rd, Suite D | San Carlos, CA 94070 | 415.519.4788 m. 650.542.8649 o. | ejeffords@alkahest.com
