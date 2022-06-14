Alkaline Battery Market to grow by USD 439.35 Mn|Duracell Inc. and Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Alkaline Battery Market size and it is poised to grow by USD 493.35 million, at a CAGR of over 1.09% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The alkaline battery market segmentations by product (primary battery and secondary battery) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download sample report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Battery Specialties, Camelion Battery Co. Ltd., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., FDK Corp., Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd are some of the major market participants.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The primary battery segment will lead the market owing to its range of applications, easy availability, and stability in different climates and environments.
- What is the key driver influencing the market growth?
The favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the next few years.
- What is the key market challenge?
The threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries may impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
46% of the market growth will originate from North America.
The increase in consumer spending, favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries, and increasing battery recycling regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries that may impede market growth is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. To get more update, download Sample Report!
Alkaline Battery Market Segmentation
- Product
- Primary Battery
- Secondary Battery
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The primary battery segment's alkaline battery market share will expand significantly. Because of their wide range of applications, ease of availability, and stability in a variety of climates and situations, primary alkaline batteries will continue to dominate the market.
Due to the limited number of batteries with equivalent performance at comparable price points, demand for these batteries is projected to remain stable for a few years. As a result of these reasons, the primary alkaline battery segment is predicted to grow.
Alkaline Battery Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alkaline battery market report covers the following areas:
- Alkaline Battery Market Size
- Alkaline Battery Market Trends
- Alkaline Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies alkaline batteries replacing zinc-carbon batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the alkaline battery market growth during the next few years.
Alkaline Battery Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist alkaline battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the alkaline battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alkaline battery market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkaline battery market vendors
Alkaline Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 493.35 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
0.81
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Camelion Batterien GmbH, Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., FDK Corp., Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global renewable electricity market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Primary battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Secondary battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Battery Specialties
- Exhibit 43: Battery Specialties - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Battery Specialties - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Battery Specialties - Key offerings
- 10.4 Camelion Battery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 46: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Duracell Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Duracell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Duracell Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Duracell Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Duracell Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Energizer Holdings Inc.
- 10.7 FDK Corp.
- Exhibit 58: FDK Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: FDK Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: FDK Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: FDK Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Maxell Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 81: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
