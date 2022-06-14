Alkaline Battery Market to grow by USD 439.35 Mn|Duracell Inc. and Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Find additional highlights related to the Mexican food market and obtain growth opportunities to improve your business. Get Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The primary battery segment will lead the market owing to its range of applications, easy availability, and stability in different climates and environments.

The favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the next few years.

The threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries may impede the market growth.

46% of the market growth will originate from North America .

Alkaline Battery Market Segmentation

Product

Primary Battery



Secondary Battery

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The primary battery segment's alkaline battery market share will expand significantly. Because of their wide range of applications, ease of availability, and stability in a variety of climates and situations, primary alkaline batteries will continue to dominate the market.

Due to the limited number of batteries with equivalent performance at comparable price points, demand for these batteries is projected to remain stable for a few years. As a result of these reasons, the primary alkaline battery segment is predicted to grow.

Alkaline Battery Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alkaline battery market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies alkaline batteries replacing zinc-carbon batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the alkaline battery market growth during the next few years.

Alkaline Battery Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist alkaline battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alkaline battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alkaline battery market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkaline battery market vendors

Alkaline Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 493.35 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 0.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Camelion Batterien GmbH, Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., FDK Corp., Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global renewable electricity market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Primary battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Secondary battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Battery Specialties

Exhibit 43: Battery Specialties - Overview



Exhibit 44: Battery Specialties - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Battery Specialties - Key offerings

10.4 Camelion Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Duracell Inc.

Exhibit 49: Duracell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Duracell Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Duracell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Duracell Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Energizer Holdings Inc.

10.7 FDK Corp.

Exhibit 58: FDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: FDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: FDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: FDK Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Maxell Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Exhibit 81: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 82: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

