Alkaline Battery Market to grow by USD 642.07 million during 2021-2025, Battery Specialties and Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the alkaline battery market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The primary battery segment will lead the market owing to its range of applications, easy availability, and stability in different climates and environments.

The primary battery segment will lead the market owing to its range of applications, easy availability, and stability in different climates and environments. What is the key driver influencing the market growth?

The favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries will drive the market growth during the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the next few years.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the next few years. What is the key market challenge?

The threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries may impede the market growth.

The threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries may impede the market growth. How big is the North American market?

46% of the market growth will originate from North America .

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Automotive Batteries Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive batteries market has the potential to grow by 26.55 million units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive lead-acid battery market has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Battery Specialties, Camelion Battery Co. Ltd., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., FDK Corp., Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in consumer spending, favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries, and increasing battery recycling regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of rechargeable batteries and alternative chemistries that may impede market growth is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this alkaline battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Alkaline Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alkaline Battery Market is segmented as below:

Product

Primary Battery



Secondary Battery

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40851

Alkaline Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alkaline battery market report covers the following areas:

Alkaline Battery Market Size

Alkaline Battery Market Trends

Alkaline Battery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies alkaline batteries replacing zinc-carbon batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the alkaline battery market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Alkaline Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist alkaline battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alkaline battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alkaline battery market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkaline battery market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Battery Specialties

Camelion Battery Co. Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

FDK Corp.

Gold Peak Industries Holdings Ltd.

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/alkaline-battery-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio