Alkami Co:lab 2027 Registration Now Open

Alkami Co:lab brings together executives from banks and credit unions, industry analysts, fintech partners, consultants, technology leaders, and Alkamists to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of financial services

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that registration is open for Alkami Co:lab 2027, the company's annual banking technology conference taking place April 19–21, 2027, in Arlington, TX.

Alkami Co:lab brings together financial institution leaders, industry experts, fintech partners, consultants, thought leaders and Alkamists to connect, collaborate and shape the future of banking. Attendees can expect keynote presentations from industry leaders, peer-led breakout sessions, interactive roundtable discussions, leading fintech partners exhibiting in the Innovation Lab, hands-on experiences, Women in Banking programming, networking events, and product deep dives—all designed to provide practical strategies financial institutions can take back to their organizations.

"The next chapter of banking will not be written by technology alone, but by the people willing to question the status quo and build experiences that are more intelligent, more connected, and more human," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "Alkami Co:lab is a gathering for those leaders—the pacesetters who are not waiting for the future of banking to arrive, but those who are actively creating it."

Alkami Co:lab 2027 will explore the evolving needs of banks and credit unions as they work to onboard, engage, and grow relationships in an increasingly digital-first environment. Through peer-led discussions, educational sessions and hands-on experiences, attendees will gain insights they can apply to their organizations and the customers and members they serve.

"As a first-time attendee, I was wowed by Alkami Co:lab. You can feel their dedication to their financial institutions pairing cutting-edge, digital-first innovation with a real commitment to listening to customers," said Janis Lunger, vice president, member contact center at Empower Federal Credit Union. "It's rare to see a company so future-focused and so grounded in customer voice at the same time."

Registration is now open at alkamicolab.com, where visitors can find additional information about the event, agenda updates, hotel accommodations, and sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.