Alkami Hosts First External Hackathon; Celebrates Innovation in Digital Banking

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced the success of its first external TechFin Hackathon, held as part of the Alkami Co:lab 2024 programming. Combining Alkami bank and credit union clients, fintech partners, and system integrators, the event provided a collaborative forum to showcase creativity and develop cutting-edge projects.

The hackathon underscores Alkami's commitment to having a platform that financial institutions can embrace and extend to provide unique experiences to their account holders to create differentiation to drive innovation in digital banking and services. Participants at Alkami Co:lab were encouraged to engage in on-site development projects spotlighting leading-edge technologies, judged by a panel of esteemed industry leaders.

Notably, this year's projects included a variety of widgets that introduce useful functionality, seamlessly embedded into the online banking platform experience, including a Rewards Redemption Widget, Donation Widget, Automated Savings Pod Widget, Product Rates Widget, Financial Advisor Chatbot and more. These projects were made possible by the creative problem-solving of the participants, as well as Alkami's software development kit (SDK) and fast and intuitive SDK Installation Wizard launched at the conference.

The TechFin Hackathon witnessed exceptional innovation from participants across various financial institutions. Most notable were:

Deep Varma, chief technology officer at Alkami, admired the participants' ingenuity, stating, "The hackathon embodies Alkami's drive for cutting-edge technology that positively impacts our financial services community. Each participant displayed passion and collaboration, and it's an honor to create and build technology that provides a platform for today's and tomorrow's industry leaders."

