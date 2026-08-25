Alkami Remains #1 Digital Banking Solution for Credit Unions and Is Now Fastest-Growing Digital Banking Solution for Banks

FI Navigator data shows credit unions on Alkami outperform peer groups

across key growth metrics

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that FI Navigator data reflects Alkami as the top digital banking solution for credit unions based on the number of retail mobile banking enrolled users. The data from FI Navigator, a leading U.S. banking vertical data and analytics company, also ranks Alkami as the fastest-growing digital banking solution for banks based on net market growth for retail mobile banking client count and deposit accounts.

"Digital banking has become foundational to a financial institution's growth strategy," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "The FI Navigator data reflects the confidence our clients place in Alkami as a strategic technology partner and reinforces that both banks and credit unions partnering with Alkami are positioning themselves to compete more effectively. We are committed to helping financial institutions turn digital capabilities into a sustainable competitive advantage."

FI Navigator data also shows that credit unions that have been on Alkami Digital Banking for five or more years outperform national peer groups across key growth metrics. These credit unions achieved 1.3x asset growth, 1.9x deposit account growth, 2x member growth, 1.7x deposit balance growth, 1.4x revenue growth, and 1.4x loan growth compared to peer groups.

"At FI Navigator, our mission is to provide financial institutions and their partners with business insights that inform strategic decisions, from profitability and franchise growth to risk management and product development," said Curry Pelot, chief information officer and founder at FI Navigator. "Alkami's continued leadership in credit union market share and momentum in the bank market highlight the value of a digital banking platform that helps financial institutions grow, compete, and better serve their account holders."

Through its Platform, Alkami brings together onboarding and account opening, digital banking, data and marketing, business banking, payment security, and an ecosystem of integrated partner capabilities to help institutions act on data, improve the account holder experience, and drive measurable growth.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.