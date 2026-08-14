Strata Credit Union Partners with Alkami to Deliver a Seamless, Personalized Digital Banking Experience

The strategic technology partnership will help advance financial wellness, strengthen member engagement, and power future innovation through a connected digital ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Strata Credit Union has selected Alkami's Digital Banking Platform to modernize its consumer digital banking experience and support its long-term strategy of delivering personalized, secure, and mobile-first banking that helps members build stronger financial futures.

Through its partnership with Alkami, Strata Credit Union will create a connected digital banking ecosystem designed to simplify everyday banking, reduce friction across digital interactions, and deepen member relationships. The modern, mobile-first experience will bring together financial tools, payments, and personalized engagement into a unified Platform while giving the credit union the flexibility to continue innovating as member expectations evolve.

"We believe technology should do more than make banking easier; it should help improve our members' financial lives," said Brandon Ivie, chief executive officer at Strata Credit Union. "Our members are at the center of everything we do, and partnering with Alkami will help us make financial tools and insights more accessible so members can better understand their financial health and make confident financial decisions. As we evaluated our long-term digital strategy, Alkami stood out as the partner that shares our vision for combining intuitive digital experiences with meaningful financial wellness and personalized engagement."

Strata Credit Union will leverage Alkami's open and extensible architecture to create a cohesive digital experience that connects best-in-class technologies across its ecosystem. The Platform will bring together capabilities such as payments, transfers, card management, financial wellness tools, and security features into a unified experience, while helping members gain greater visibility into their financial health through spending insights, savings goals, and a more holistic view of their finances.

The investment also supports Strata Credit Union's broader mission of helping members build stronger financial futures. By combining digital banking with intelligent personalization and integrated financial wellness tools, the credit union is creating a more proactive banking relationship that helps members make informed financial decisions, receive more relevant guidance and insights, and reduce friction across every digital interaction.

"As member expectations continue to rise, credit unions need modern technology that helps them deliver personalized, secure, and seamless experiences without sacrificing the flexibility to innovate," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "We're excited to partner with Strata Credit Union as they advance their digital banking strategy with a Platform designed to strengthen financial wellness, deliver more personalized experiences, and deepen long-term member relationships. Together, we're building a foundation that will help Strata continue delivering exceptional member experiences for years to come."

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Strata Credit Union

Strata Credit Union is a full-service community credit union open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Kern County. We are committed to fostering financial inclusion, education, and prosperity for our community. We envision a future where every member of our community is financially empowered, secure, and prosperous.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.