Alkami to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

News provided by

Alkami Technology, Inc.

May 05, 2026, 10:54 ET

PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026. Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Cassandra Hudson, chief financial officer, will be presenting. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com following the conference.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
[email protected]

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton
[email protected]

Valerie Kerner
[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Alkami Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Alkami Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami" or "the Company"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial...
Alkami Releases The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model

Alkami Releases The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model

Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics