Alkami to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026. Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Cassandra Hudson, chief financial officer, will be presenting. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com following the conference.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.