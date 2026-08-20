ALKEME Insurance Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Next Phase of Growth

New executive appointments strengthen ALKEME's leadership bench as the national brokerage surpasses 100 locations across more than 35 states.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, ranked among the nation's largest insurance brokerages, today announced a series of executive leadership appointments designed to support its continued national growth. The changes are effective immediately.

The update reflects ALKEME's new executive leadership structure, designed to strengthen the company's foundation as it continues to grow.

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Steve Stanfield — Chief Operating Officer

Josh Benveniste — President & Chief of Staff

Troy Chakarun — Chief Commercial & Innovation Officer

Chad Roghair — Chief Business Development Officer

"As we've grown, we've needed our executive bench to match it," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Each of these leaders has already helped shape what ALKEME has become. Formalizing these roles gives our team the structure and clarity to keep building, and I couldn't be more confident in this group heading into our next phase of growth."

With this expanded executive leadership team in place, ALKEME continues to strengthen the operational foundation supporting its national brokerage as it scales.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 95 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 100 locations in 35-plus states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 16 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance