ALKEME Insurance Realigns Regional Structure, Names Five Regional Presidents to Support National Growth

New five-region operating model and leadership appointments strengthen ALKEME's regional structure as the national brokerage surpasses 100 locations across more than 35 states.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, ranked among the nation's largest insurance brokerages, today announced a new regional operating structure and the appointment of five Regional Presidents to lead it. The changes are effective immediately.

As ALKEME has grown to more than 100 locations across 35-plus states, the company is realigning how it leads regionally to reflect that scale and complexity. Effective today, ALKEME will operate under five newly defined regions, each led by a Regional President responsible for driving performance, supporting collective agencies, and deepening carrier and client relationships within their territory.

NEW REGIONAL STRUCTURE

West: California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Arizona.

California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Arizona. South/Southeast: Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina.

Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina. East: Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine.

Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine. Central: Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky.

Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky. Hawaii.

NEW REGIONAL LEADERSHIP

Jon Siglar — Regional President, West

Charlie Schaper — Regional President, South/Southeast

Don Esparza — Regional President, East

Scott Enyart — Regional President, Central

Curtis Barton — Interim Regional President, Hawaii

"ALKEME was built on the belief that strong leadership matters – to our clients, our producers, and to one another," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "As our footprint has grown, the way we lead our regions needs to reflect that scale and the complexity that comes with it. These five leaders bring the relationships, market knowledge, and operational discipline to lead their regions well."

With this new regional structure in place, ALKEME continues to strengthen the operational foundation supporting its national brokerage as it scales.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 95 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 100 locations in 35-plus states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 16 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance