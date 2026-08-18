ALKEME Climbs to No. 16 on Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 100 P&C Agencies List

ALKEME posts the largest percentage increase in revenue growth of any agency with more than $200 million in P&C revenue on this year's list, climbing five spots in a single year.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, ranked among the nation's largest insurance brokerages, today announced it has climbed to No. 16 on Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies list, up five spots from No. 21 the previous year. The ranking reflects ALKEME's continued rapid ascent among the nation's largest independent agencies.

ALKEME reported $380 million in property/casualty agency revenue on this year's list, up from $265 million in 2025. That year-over-year increase of 43.4% is the largest percentage growth of any agency with more than $200 million in P&C revenue on the full Top 100 list. These results reflect the continued momentum behind ALKEME's strategy of pairing organic growth with the addition of high-performing, culturally aligned agencies across the country.

"Climbing five spots on this list in a single year doesn't happen by chance – it's the result of our agencies doing right by their clients every day and our teams executing at a high level across the country," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "We're proud of the recognition, but what matters most to us is that we got here the right way – by partnering with high-performing, culturally aligned agencies and giving them the support to keep serving their clients well."

ALKEME's rise on this year's list comes as the brokerage continues to expand its national footprint and strengthen its capabilities. The company remains focused on partnering with high-performing, culturally aligned agencies in key markets across the country.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 95 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 100 locations in 35 states. ALKEME is ranked No. 16 on Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies list and as the #3 fastest growing broker on Business Insurance's Top 100 list. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance