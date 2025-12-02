Alkemi Introduces Secure Way for Companies to Sell Data into the $4.4T AI Economy

For the first time, the 40%+ of companies that earn revenue from data can safely show buyers and AI systems an interactive, AI-ready version of their datasets without sharing raw data or requiring engineering resources.

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkemi announced the launch of DataLab for Data Providers, the first secure AI-native platform that lets companies publish interactive, conversational demos of their datasets without exposing raw data or intellectual property. As McKinsey reports, 41% of companies now sell data as part of their business model, yet many struggle to showcase its value or move prospects through slow, technical evaluations.

With Alkemi's DataLab, data providers can showcase and sell data through AI-native demos, providing value in seconds. See example here with clickstream data.

DataLab gives providers a faster, safer path to revenue and a way to distribute their data directly into the fast-growing AI economy (estimated at $4.4 trillion, per McKinsey ) , where both enterprise teams and AI agents need reliable external data to make better decisions.

Despite soaring demand for domain-specific data, the buying process remains stuck in a pre-AI era: discovery is manual, evaluations drag on for weeks, and IDC reveals that 80% of data-team time is spent on data cleaning and prep rather than insight. With many datasets costing $25,000-$500,000 or more, providers lose revenue long before buyers can demonstrate value.

"Data providers have the product the AI market is starving for, but legacy sales workflows keep that value locked behind engineering cycles, static files, and long evaluations," said Connor Folley, CEO and co-founder of Alkemi. "Now we finally have a direct, safe bridge across data providers, enterprise buyers, and AI systems. It's a foundational shift in how the data economy will work going forward."

How DataLab Transforms the Data Sales Experience

With DataLab, providers can:

Publish AI-native demos instantly from Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, or CSV – no engineering needed

from Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, or CSV – no engineering needed Showcase value conversationally, as buyers explore data in plain English

as buyers explore data in plain English Protect their IP with secure, inference-only architecture that never transfers raw files ● Reach AI systems (e.g., ChatGPT, Claude, enterprise copilots) through MCP-ready access

with secure, inference-only architecture that never transfers raw files ● (e.g., ChatGPT, Claude, enterprise copilots) through MCP-ready access Monetize flexibly with storefronts, paywalls, and consumption-based pricing Try DataLab and create a free data sample at alkemi.ai/data-providers.

About Alkemi

Alkemi helps businesses use AI responsibly by making data accessible, explainable, and secure. Its flagship product, DataLab, transforms internal and external data into transparent, governed intelligence so teams – and AI systems – can make faster, safer decisions.

