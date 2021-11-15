Alkemy X CEO Justin Wineburgh Selected as Philadelphia Business Journal 2021 Most Admired CEO Honoree

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkemy X President and CEO Justin Wineburgh has been selected as a Philadelphia Business Journal Most Admired CEO honoree for 2021. Wineburgh was part of a group of top level business leaders selected for their professional accomplishments, community involvement, and exceptional leadership.

The Philadelphia Business Journal received nearly 100 nominations from a broad range of industries for this year's CEO honorees. The editorial team selected only 28 honorees from the group from a wide range of industries including real estate, engineering, healthcare, and other business sectors. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the executives have, "demonstrated the skills, agility and ingenuity required to lead their companies through the most difficult of times," and lead organizations that are growing, innovative and corporate stewards in the community.

Notes Wineburgh, "This is a humbling honor to receive. It is particularly significant coming at an unprecedented and extremely difficult and challenging time to lead a company through a global crisis. As such, this recognition is really about the team at Alkemy X. While I may have received this honor, this is completely about the incredible talent, passion, dedication and resilience of the awe-inspiring Alkemy X team, and the willingness of each and every person at Alkemy X to give it their all each day to exceed expectations in everything they do - be it our clients, our company, our communities, and our industry as a whole. I know the Alkemy X team is proud of me, and I am equally proud of them always!"

From work on Emmy-winning series on top streaming platforms to original branded content connecting viewers with consumers, influencers and tastemakers, in just six years at the helm of Alkemy X, Wineburgh transformed a struggling Philadelphia-based agency into a global entertainment industry powerhouse with operations in New York, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Canada and Singapore.

In February 2016, at 43 years old, Justin Wineburgh walked away from his impressive legal career and law firm partnership to accept the role of President and CEO of Alkemy X, a sinking ship. Through an incredible combination of business knowledge and acumen, exceptional leadership, and determination and perseverance, Wineburgh rebuilt Alkemy X and restored it to profitability in just three years. And, then, as a further sign of his determination, he went all in - buying out all of the company's shareholders, and taking on all of the risk alone. Wineburgh's resilience was most evident when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and his immediate priority was to keep the entire team safe, healthy and employed, while reassuring clients of a strong business continuity plan so that operations continued uninterrupted. Not only did his brave leadership ensure the survival of the company during an unprecedented tumultuous time, but he now leads the company into a period of tremendous growth.

Since joining Alkemy X, Wineburgh reimagined the entire team and rapidly built a diverse roster of industry talent while overseeing the growth of the company's award-winning visual effects division to include work on top series such as Amazon Prime's Emmy winning powerhouse The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Wineburgh has also established Alkemy X as a leader in unscripted television, with projects including Restaurant: Impossible on the Food Network and TLC's Dragnificent!. And, all the while, Wineburgh has steered the growth of the company's slate of branded content for Bud Light, Samsung, Google, TD Bank, Comcast and more.

Wineburgh began his career as an attorney with one of the largest law firms in the world and was named partner at 31 years old. A true entrepreneur, over the course of his 16 years at the firm, he built the firm's global media and entertainment practice from the ground up. In his practice, he served as Alkemy X's outside General Counsel since 2005, before being asked to take over the role of President and CEO.

Alkemy X is a leading independent global media company breaking new ground at the intersection of entertainment, technology and advertising. The company's in-house team of showrunners, producers, directors, writers, editors, artists and animators bring big ideas to life by collaborating in an end-to-end pipeline, allowing the team to ideate, produce and deliver content that engages and excites audiences. As a trusted, pre-eminent content partner, Alkemy X delivers award-winning creative results for networks including Netflix, Amazon, HBO, NBC, Starz and ABC, and global brands such as Coca-Cola, Samsung, Delta, IBM, Adidas and The New York Times. Celebrating 40 years in business, Alkemy X fuses its depth of experience with a fresh vision for innovation.

Alkemy X earned a 2020 Emmy nomination for its original three-part series "Sincerely, Patience" with the Philadelphia Eagles. Its recent original unscripted series "Dragnificent!" was picked up for streaming on Hulu and Discovery+.

