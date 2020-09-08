ALKEON (BORN) signs a Strategic Agreement with Tranoï

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkeon (www.alkeon.app), the enterprise solution division of BORN, the world's first global SaaS platform that connects curated brands and selected buyers, has recently signed a Strategic Agreements with Tranoï.

Based in Paris, since 1998, in a digital and physical way, Tranoï connects and gathers international creative designers and contemporary brands with buyers, influencers and key opinion leaders, to cultivate a unique and disruptive vision of fashion.

Tranoï selected Alkeon as its Exclusive Partner to develop an innovative discovery & matchmaking platform in order to address the needs of both designers and retailers, during uncertain times in which the fashion industry is experiencing profound changes and an acceleration of digital transformation.

Alkeon will provide a unique tailor-made solution with its best in class machine learning technology for the launch in September of "Tranoï Link".

Tranoï Link is the new B2B digital platform that connects international fashion buyers with talented and innovative fashion designers all year long. A new environment, both inspirational and business oriented, based on efficient matchmaking to facilitate discovery and interaction.

Within Tranoï Link, each brand will have its own B2B site. The platform makes it easy for selected buyers to discover new brands in line with their needs using Alkeon's AI solution; to find the products they're looking for immediately and for upcoming seasons; and to stay updated on all relevant news through editorial content.

In a user-friendly and highly curated environment, buyers will be able, among many features, to: search by brand, product, region, country, and identifying terms; save brands or products as favorites; share product selections with colleagues; direct message brand team members; set up one-on-one meetings with video conferencing; analyze audience behavior and data collected by the system; and optimize sales strategies.

Tranoï Link will present a selection of emerging International and French brands that have a unique creative approach and a strong, relevant vision. A selection committee made up of fashion professionals will guarantee the coherence and pertinence of the platform's offer.

The brands who will join Tranoï Link will have access to a unique subscription model in the fashion industry, having the opportunity to choose between a monthly or yearly plan.

"Tranoï Link powered by Alkeon is a new, innovative way to connect designers and buyers throughout the year," said Boris Provost, Tranoï CEO. "The platform will be the meeting point for our international community and these exceptional matchmaking capacities are the platform's strength."

"We are very pleased to partner with Tranoï, an established and well-respected player of the Paris Fashion market," said Jean-Christophe Chopin, Founder and CEO of Alkeon/Born. "We believe that Tranoï is the ideal partner for the European fashion market for curation, premium positioning and brand selection and we are excited to support them and participate in their digital transformation."

About Alkeon

Alkeon is the enterprise solution division of BORN, the world's first global SaaS market-network with designed machine learning & AI technology (via desktop and IOS app), focused on connecting brands and buyers in a premium environment.

Alkeon offers a white label solution of its software platform to the key players of the wholesale industry including trade shows, distributors and agents, supporting their digital transformation with a tailor-made approach and dedicated customer service.

For more information please visit: www.alkeon.app.

Media contact: Leonardo Auricchio, [email protected]

SOURCE BORN