Alkermes Announces Launch of 6th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

07 Sep, 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Now in its sixth year, this competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance our understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. The program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing research related to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The application period will run through Nov. 30, 2023.

"Great science is the foundation for everything we do at Alkermes, and our support for these innovative research projects is an extension of that commitment," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Alkermes. "As the Pathways program continues to evolve, we are proud of its impact to date in supporting the work of early-career researchers dedicated to making progress on behalf of people living with complex diseases like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder."

The 6th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The Pathways program began in 2018 and has since provided approximately $2.3 million in funding to 23 researchers across the United States. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 6th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

