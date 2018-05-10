Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. BST) from Las Vegas. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.