Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. BST) from New York. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.