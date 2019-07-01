Alkermes Demonstrates Commitment to Local Community for 11th Consecutive Year With Largest Volunteer Event in Company History

WALTHAM, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that for the 11th consecutive year, employees took a day out of the office to roll up their sleeves and volunteer with community organizations across the Greater Boston area as part of what was the company's largest-ever annual day of service – Alkermes in Action. On Thursday, June 27, more than 450 Alkermes employees volunteered to work on various activities supporting 15 local nonprofits that are aligned with the company's values as a corporate citizen.

This year, employees volunteered at service projects to support homeless men and women, shelter programs for women and children, people with disabilities, after school programs and the preservation of public reservation spaces, including with the following nonprofit organizations:

Through Alkermes in Action, the company has established meaningful, long-term relationships with many of the nonprofits that have benefited from the program's support.

"Our employees understand the importance of taking time out of our day-to-day roles to interact directly with the communities we live and work in," said Jeff Winton, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Alkermes. "Alkermes in Action is a tangible demonstration of the company's commitment to contribute in a meaningful way to our community that goes beyond the medicines we deliver to patients."

Alkermes in Action was conceived organically 11 years ago by members of the Alkermes Human Resources and Legal teams. The early efforts were led by Madeline Coffin, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Anne Giovanoni, Vice President, Legal, and Shannon Smith, Senior Director, Human Resources, who saw an opportunity to harness their colleagues' considerable energy and enthusiasm for giving back to bolster the company's impact on the local community. This group was joined by Colleen Ellwanger, Vice President, Program Management, and Don Ellwanger, Director, Facility Systems, whose efforts have elevated Alkermes in Action to become one of the signature events on the company calendar.

"From its inception, Alkermes in Action has embodied the grassroots spirit of our employees and their hands-on approach to making a difference in the community," said Coffin. "It's been amazing to see the momentum the program has gained over the last decade and the impact it has had on shaping a culture of compassion within the company."

The Alkermes in Action volunteer initiative is an important part of the company's broader commitment to social impact, along with the Alkermes Inspirations Grants® and Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® programs. In addition to its employees located in Waltham, employees at Alkermes' locations in Wilmington, Ohio, Athlone, Ireland, and Dublin, Ireland, as well as the company's field-based employees across the United States, have been active in giving back to the community through volunteerism.

