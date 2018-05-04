Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research

"With 20.2 million adults living with substance use disorders in 20161, and related mortality rates in the U.S. rising rapidly2, there is an urgent need to prioritize research that can help improve prevention, advance treatment and recovery, and increase awareness of these issues," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medicines Development and Medical Affairs at Alkermes. "Through the Pathways program, we are eager to provide the next generation of scientific and medical researchers with the resources they need to uncover new ways to address these challenges."

The annual Pathways program provides funding for up to four research projects with grant amounts of up to $100,000 per project. Pathways program grants will be awarded to junior investigators who have demonstrated their commitment to helping people living with SUDs. Qualifying junior investigators include M.D.s or Ph.D.s who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are currently post-doctoral fellows. Eligible recipients must be affiliated with a non-profit academic or research institution within the U.S. Full eligibility criteria are available on the program website.

Submissions will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, and behavioral science from academic research centers that focus on SUDs. To qualify, projects must focus on at least one of the following areas: SUD treatment, management and prevention; SUD and its complications in special populations; basic, clinical and translational research related to SUDs; and health economics outcomes research related to SUDs.

"Addiction is a devastating disease that not only impacts the person living with the disorder but also family, friends and entire communities," said Thomas Kosten, M.D., Waggoner Chair and Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, Pharmacology, Immunology & Pathology, Baylor College of Medicine. "If our goal is to stem the tide of this epidemic, it is critical that we continue to explore and implement new approaches to combat this growing public health crisis."

The application process opened today and closes on Aug. 5, 2018. Grant recipients will be announced in December 2018. For more information on the Pathways program, including the application, submission instructions and evaluation criteria, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the expected timing, operation and potential impact of, and awards of funding by, the ALKERMES Pathways Research AwardsSM program. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in funding, timing or parameters of the ALKERMES Pathways Research AwardsSM program and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

ALKERMES Pathways Research AwardsSM is a service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

1Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Substance Use Disorders. Accessed on April 26, 2018 from https://www.samhsa.gov/disorders/substance-use.

2National Institute of Health. Overdose Death Rates. Accessed on April 26, 2018 from https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Eva Stroynowski, +1 781 609 6823

Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377 For Media: Sherry Feldberg, +1 781 609 6276

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-launches-award-program-to-support-and-advance-central-nervous-system-disorders-research-300642561.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com

