Alkermes Plc Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

"Our second quarter results reflect the growth of VIVITROL® and ARISTADA®, driven by underlying unit demand and continued upside from our royalty and manufacturing business. While driving revenue expansion, we are making important investments to further accelerate growth of VIVITROL and ARISTADA, and continue to invest in our research & development programs. These investments are designed to support sustainable, long-term growth," commented James Frates, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "Based on our results through the second quarter, today we are adjusting our expectations for ARISTADA net sales for 2019, to a range of $200 million to $210 million. While we remain encouraged by positive momentum in prescription trends and expected growth opportunities as we enter into the second half of the year, we are fine-tuning our guidance to reflect the current growth trajectory. Importantly, the financial expectations that we provided in February for the rest of our business, including our expectations for total revenues for the year, remain intact."

"The second quarter was highlighted by important data presentations for ARISTADA and ALKS 3831, as we work to establish Alkermes as a leader in schizophrenia. We also made substantial progress in our ALKS 4230 ARTISTRY immuno-oncology program, as we advanced our recommended phase 2 dose into the monotherapy expansion stage of our ARTISTRY-1 study in patients with renal cell carcinoma or melanoma," commented Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Looking ahead, we expect to make important pipeline progress throughout the remainder of the year, with regulatory action for VUMERITY™, the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and the first efficacy data for ALKS 4230, all expected before year-end."

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $279.9 million , compared to $304.6 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting growth in our proprietary product net sales, partially offset by a decrease in AMPYRA i revenues following generic entry in 2018. In addition, the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included $48.3 million of license revenue from the collaboration with Biogen for diroximel fumarate.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, reflecting growth in our proprietary product net sales, partially offset by a decrease in AMPYRA revenues following generic entry in 2018. In addition, the quarter ended included of license revenue from the collaboration with Biogen for diroximel fumarate. Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $42.0 million for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 . This compared to GAAP net loss of $32.6 million , or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 , for the same period in the prior year.

for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of . This compared to GAAP net loss of , or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of , for the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $13.7 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share of $0.09 . This compared to non-GAAP net income of $45.6 million , or a non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share of $0.29 , for the same period in the prior year.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

Net sales of VIVITROL were $88.2 million , compared to $76.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 16%.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 16%. Net sales of ARISTADA ii were $48.4 million , compared to $33.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 44%.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 44%. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA ® , INVEGA SUSTENNA ® /XEPLION ® and INVEGA TRINZA ® /TREVICTA ® were $91.9 million , compared to $85.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

, INVEGA SUSTENNA /XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA were , compared to for the same period in the prior year. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from AMPYRA/FAMPYRA ® were $9.8 million , compared to $19.7 million for the same period in the prior year, due to generic competition to AMPYRA entering the market in 2018.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, due to generic competition to AMPYRA entering the market in 2018. Research and development revenues were $14.3 million , compared to $18.3 million for the same period in the prior year. These revenues were primarily related to the collaboration with Biogen for diroximel fumarate.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. These revenues were primarily related to the collaboration with Biogen for diroximel fumarate. License revenue was $1.0 million . This compared to $48.3 million for the same period in the prior year, which reflected receipt of a payment from Biogen under the collaboration for diroximel fumarate.

Costs and Expenses

Operating expenses were $315.8 million , compared to $304.7 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting increased investment in the commercialization of VIVITROL and ARISTADA and in the development of ALKS 4230.

Financial Expectations for 2019

Alkermes is adjusting its financial expectations for ARISTADA net sales in 2019 based on year-to-date results. The company now expects ARISTADA net sales to range from $200 million to $210 million, decreased from its previous expectation of $210 million to $230 million. Alkermes anticipates that this slightly lower expectation for ARISTADA net sales will be offset by upside from royalty and manufacturing revenues and reiterates the remainder of its financial expectations for 2019 set forth in its press release dated Feb. 14, 2019, including its expectation for total revenues in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion, as well as GAAP net loss in the range of $135 million to $165 million and Non-GAAP net income in the range of $40 million to $70 million.

Recent Events:

ARISTADA

Presented new safety and tolerability data from the ALPINE ( A ripiprazole L auroxil and P aliperidone palmitate: IN itiation E ffectiveness) study at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) annual meeting, which underscored the clinical utility of ARISTADA and long-acting therapies for schizophrenia.

ripiprazole auroxil and aliperidone palmitate: itiation ffectiveness) study at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) annual meeting, which underscored the clinical utility of ARISTADA and long-acting therapies for schizophrenia. ALKS 3831

Following completion of a pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the FDA, announced plans to expand the ALKS 3831 NDA to include an indication for the treatment of bipolar I disorder, in addition to the treatment of schizophrenia. The NDA for ALKS 3831 will include data from the completed ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN clinical development program in patients with schizophrenia as well as pharmacokinetic bridging data comparing ALKS 3831 and ZYPREXA ® (olanzapine).

(olanzapine). VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate)

Biogen presented new interim tolerability data from the ongoing open-label, pivotal EVOLVE-MS-1 study in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis at the annual meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC).

ALKS 4230

Initiated monotherapy expansion phase of ARTISTRY-1 to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ALKS 4230 in treating patients with renal cell carcinoma or melanoma, following selection of the recommended phase 2 dose in the dose-escalation stage of ARTISTRY-1.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income adjusts for one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; certain other one-time or non-cash items; change in the fair value of contingent consideration; change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share should not be considered measures of our liquidity.

A reconciliation of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's business plans or prospects; the company's expectations concerning future financial and operating performance, including expectations of continued revenue growth from the company's commercial products and products for which the company receives royalties; expectations concerning the company's continued investment in its development pipeline and commercial products and capabilities, and the value that can be derived therefrom; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's marketed and development products; expectations concerning the timing, details and results of the company's clinical development activities, including obtaining the first efficacy data for ALKS 4230; and the company's expectations and timelines for regulatory activities and interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), including actions by the FDA relating to the company's NDA submission for VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate), the company's submission of an NDA for ALKS 3831, the expected data to be contained in such NDA for ALKS 3831 and the adequacy of such data to serve as the basis of an NDA for ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia and the treatment of bipolar I disorder. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the unfavorable outcome of litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation, related to any of our products or products using our proprietary technologies, which may lead to competition from generic drug manufacturers; data from clinical trials may be interpreted by the FDA in different ways than we interpret it; the FDA may not agree with our regulatory approval strategies or components of our filings for our products, including our clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies and adequacy of the data included to support the proposed indications; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of our clinical development activities may not be positive, or predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; regulatory submissions may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to governmental payers; the FDA or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenues:







Manufacturing and royalty revenues

$ 127,897

$ 128,241 Product sales, net

136,635

109,807 Research and development revenue

14,340

18,344 License revenue

1,000

48,250 Total Revenues

279,872

304,642 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

46,223

43,417 Research and development

104,435

106,823 Selling, general and administrative

155,075

138,257 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,062

16,247 Total Expenses

315,795

304,744 Operating Loss

(35,923)

(102) Other Expense, net:







Interest income

3,706

1,900 Interest expense

(3,520)

(3,126) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(6,500)

(19,600) Other income (expense), net

1,851

(3,517) Total Other Expense, net

(4,463)

(24,343) Loss Before Income Taxes

(40,386)

(24,445) Income Tax Provision

1,604

8,204 Net Loss — GAAP

$ (41,990)

$ (32,649)









Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP net loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.27)

$ (0.21) Non-GAAP net earnings per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.29









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

156,991

155,176 Basic — Non-GAAP

156,991

155,176 Diluted — Non-GAAP

158,987

159,761



















An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (41,990)

$ (32,649) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

28,245

30,933 Amortization expense

10,062

16,247 Depreciation expense

9,852

9,521 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

6,500

19,600 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

2,043

512 Non-cash net interest expense

168

170 Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

(1,134)

1,269 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 13,746

$ 45,603

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenues:







Manufacturing and royalty revenues

$ 236,812

$ 242,842 Product sales, net

236,116

201,649 Research and development revenue

29,046

37,051 License revenue

1,000

48,250 Total Revenues

502,974

529,792 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

91,584

87,893 Research and development

207,005

215,169 Selling, general and administrative

296,295

256,404 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

20,014

32,316 Total Expenses

614,898

591,782 Operating Loss

(111,924)

(61,990) Other Expense, net:







Interest income

7,276

3,385 Interest expense

(7,020)

(8,613) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(29,100)

(21,500) Other income (expense), net

130

(2,725) Total Other Expense, net

(28,714)

(29,453) Loss Before Income Taxes

(140,638)

(91,443) Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

(2,250)

3,711 Net Loss — GAAP

$ (138,388)

$ (95,154)









Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP net loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.88)

$ (0.61) Non-GAAP net (loss) earnings per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.08)

$ 0.20









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted — GAAP

156,665

154,802 Basic — Non-GAAP

156,665

154,802 Diluted — Non-GAAP

156,665

160,472









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net (loss) income is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (138,388)

$ (95,154) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

52,861

50,975 Amortization expense

20,014

32,316 Depreciation expense

19,542

19,174 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

29,100

21,500 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

5,015

(4,666) Non-cash net interest expense

337

361 Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

(701)

967 Restructuring expense

—

3,598 Debt refinancing charge

—

2,298 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income

$ (12,220)

$ 31,369

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2019

2018 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 593,593

$ 620,039 Receivables

261,226

292,223 Contract assets

12,690

8,230 Inventory

94,780

90,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,607

53,308 Property, plant and equipment, net

326,230

309,987 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

263,859

283,874 Other assets

143,766

167,150 Total Assets

$ 1,751,751

$ 1,825,007 Long-term debt — current portion

$ 2,843

$ 2,843 Other current liabilities

331,303

336,931 Long-term debt

275,381

276,465 Contract liabilities — long-term

11,621

9,525 Other long-term liabilities

39,435

27,958 Total shareholders' equity

1,091,168

1,171,285 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,751,751

$ 1,825,007









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

157,097

155,757









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which the company intends to file in July 2019.

