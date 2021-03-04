Alkermes to Hold Virtual Investor Day

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 25, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT). During the event, members of Alkermes' senior management and research and development team will discuss the company's research and development strategy in neuroscience and oncology, review clinical data and strategy related to nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230) and highlight the company's earlier stage development programs, including ALKS 1140. The company will also discuss the Value Enhancement Plan announced in December 2020.

Pre-registration for the webcast is available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

