Alkermes to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss ALKS 3831 Development Program

Alkermes will host a webcast presentation with accompanying slides on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST), to discuss ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia. The webcast player may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. To participate in the question and answer session, please also dial in to the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing +1 888 424 8151 for U.S. callers and +1 847 585 4422 for international callers. The conference call ID number is 6037988. The webcast presentation will be archived on the Investors section of the Alkermes website for at least 90 days.

About ALKS 3831

ALKS 3831 is an investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia. ALKS 3831 is composed of samidorphan, a novel, new molecular entity co-formulated with the established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet.

Weight gain is a common and clinically relevant metabolic side effect of atypical antipsychotic medications, and olanzapine, commercially available as ZYPREXA®, has one of the highest incidences and greatest amounts of weight gain among the widely prescribed products in this class of drugs.1 ALKS 3831 is designed to provide the strong antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine and a differentiated safety profile with favorable weight and metabolic properties.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

1Komossa, K. et al. Olanzapine versus other atypical antipsychotics for schizophrenia. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2010, Issue 3. Art. No.: CD006654.

