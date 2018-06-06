Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Zibuda

Investor Relations

+1 781 609 6129

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-39th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-300661094.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com

