ALKM - Alkame Confirms $15 Million Annual Revenue Bottling Production Potential

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a diversified holding company, today confirmed that the buildout of its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc.'s new production facility is nearing operational status. The new West Coast Copacker food and beverage manufacturing facility located in Salem Oregon will allow for business growth with additional room for further continued expansion.

The location features five loading docks, three ground level and two above ground compared to two at the existing campus. The setup also significantly increases efficiency with less space. The floor plan has space for finished goods, which will be kept separate from production and shipping areas and additional space for future growth and storage is available if needed.

This strategic move and set up is expected to increase both client and production capacities. The new facilities production line features additional equipment along with advances in productivity and volume, equating into roughly a doubling up of production and capacity, with expected revenues to jump significantly. These advances provide an opportunity to conservatively clear 10.36 million bottles annually, enabling a gross revenue model targeting 15.5 million dollars annually.

"The new energy efficient facility will enable increased production and lower costs for our clients while at the same time allowing for the commercialization of our own portfolio of products," stated Robert Eakle, CEO of Alkame Holdings, Inc. Eakle continues, "This strategic move will also assist us in scaling our company's growth by providing increased production with operational efficiencies."

Much more to follow in the coming weeks.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com .

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (702) 273-9714

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

