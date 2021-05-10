ALKM - Alkame Holdings Enters $77 Billion Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), today confirmed the recent announcement of a $1 million contract to supply to Aladyn Protection Systems, LLC with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) marked a dedicated entry into the PPE market with a current estimated value of $77 Billion.

Grand View Research reports "The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 77.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) over the forecast period. Various countries implemented strict acts due to the Covid-19, such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by the U.S. for protecting public health workers, establishing free testing, providing paid leaves, and important benefits to children and families, in 2020 to curb the spread. Increasing domestic production coupled with restraints on the product imports and exports surged the PPE demand in 2020."

In 2020, Alkame first shifted its manufacturing focus toward the production of quality PPE products such as hand sanitizer for first responders and the medical sector. A lengthy amount of time went into licensing, regulatory, compliance inspections, certifications, and formulations. The manufacturing shift first paid off with PPE sales to the State of Oregon.

As 2020 progressed we were able to secure a Canadian distribution partner for PPE products, and provide the necessary information and documentation to allow us to export.

We now see our at first temporary shift into the PPE sector as a long-term opportunity adding to our regular co-packing business that we anticipate will see a sales resurgence as the economic impact of Covid-19 abates.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

