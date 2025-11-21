ALKU and Mass Mentoring Partnership Award $30,000 Scholarship to Boston Student, Esmeilin Gonzalez, Celebrating the Transformative Power of Mentorship

Balancing academics, sports, and work while overcoming hardship, college scholarship recipient Gonzalez found encouragement through mentorship and is pursuing her dream to give back

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKU , a leading specialty staffing firm, today announced that Esmeilin Gonzalez has been named the recipient of its annual $30,000 ALKU Scholarship, in collaboration with Mass Mentoring Partnership (MMP).

ALKU and MMP honor mentorship by awarding a $30K scholarship to Boston student Esmeilin Gonzalez. Post this Left to right: Cynthia K. Orellana, Ph.D., MMP CEO & President; Andrew Bull, ALKU CEO & President; Sugeidy Arias, Esmeilin's Mother; Esmeilin Gonzales, ALKU's 2025 Scholarship Recipient; Sarah Moxam, ALKU Scholarship Review Committee Member; Eleazar Clayton Sr., New Mission High School Dean, Chair of Brunch & Ball, and Esmeilin's Mentor. Left to right: Esmeilin Gonzales, ALKU's 2025 Scholarship Recipient, with ALKU's 2022 Scholarship Recipient, Valeria Cardoza.

A senior at New Mission High School in Boston, Gonzalez's story reflects extraordinary resilience, determination, and the positive impact of mentorship. The college scholarship presented at MMP's annual Cheers to Mentoring celebration held on November 18, honors a rising high school student who demonstrates academic excellence, strength of character, and commitment to their community.

Gonzalez has earned a 3.9 GPA, serves as captain of her high school basketball team, works two jobs, and volunteers extensively in her community. Growing up, she faced financial instability and the tragic loss of her brother at a young age. These experiences made her more self-aware and determined, shaping her empathy and drive to create a better future for herself and others. Her ability to balance academic, athletic, and personal challenges reflects both her perseverance and her belief in the power of purpose — qualities her mentor helped her recognize and strengthen.

The Mentor Who Made a Difference

Gonzalez's mentor, Eleazar "Ele" Clayton Sr., her high school Dean and Chair of Brunch & Ball, a mentoring program that uses sports to support students socially, emotionally, and academically, has been a guiding force in her life since middle school.

Clayton's steady encouragement helped Gonzalez stay focused and see college as a goal within reach. "I want to be the person I needed when I was hurting. Someone who listens, supports, and reminds others that hope and strength are possible," said Gonzalez, crediting her mentor for showing her what belief and consistency can do.

Today, Gonzalez plans to pursue a college degree in psychology, with the goal of founding a nonprofit organization that supports underserved communities affected by violence, a mission inspired by her lived experience.

"Esmeilin Gonzalez's story stood out from hundreds of applications, for her resilience, positivity, and genuine understanding the power of mentorship," said Elvis Bisonó, ALKU's Community Engagement Coordinator and ALKU Scholarship Board Member. "Her journey is a powerful reminder that having someone who believes in you can change everything."

"We are thrilled to celebrate Esmeilin Gonzalez and so proud of our continued collaboration with ALKU," said Cynthia K. Orellana, Ph.D., President and CEO, Mass Mentoring Partnership. "The ALKU Scholarship is more than financial support. It's a reflection of what mentoring relationships can make possible. ALKU's commitment to supporting mentorship in the community sets an example for how consistent, caring connections can change lives. These types of scholarships continue to open doors for deserving students year after year."

A Legacy of Belief and Support

Now in its 11th year, the ALKU Scholarship is one of several ways the company invests in future leaders. Since 2015, ALKU has awarded nearly $310,000 in college scholarships to high school students across Massachusetts, supporting access to mentorship and education to help guide long-term success.

"Each year, this scholarship reminds us how mentorship can be life changing," said Rebecca Crossley, Director of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations at ALKU. "Esmeilin's story demonstrates how having someone in your corner can spark confidence, direction, and purpose. At ALKU, we're proud to play even a small part in helping others take the next step in their journey."

At ALKU, mentorship is a cornerstone of the company's culture. Every employee, from intern to executive, is paired with a mentor to encourage growth, accountability, and connection. This philosophy extends naturally into ALKU's partnership with MMP, whose statewide mission is to ensure every young person has access to a supportive mentoring relationship.

"Mentorship is part of ALKU's DNA," said Andrew Bull, CEO of ALKU. "It's how we grow our people, and it's how we can make an impact beyond our company. Esmeilin Gonzalez's determination and the mentoring relationship that helped shape it are exactly what this scholarship celebrates: the belief that none of us succeeds alone," added Andrew Bull, CEO of ALKU.

The scholarship was established by ALKU Founder and former CEO Mark Eldridge, reflecting his long-standing commitment to youth mentorship as a member of MMP's Board of Directors. Together, ALKU and MMP continue to strengthen mentoring networks across Massachusetts, helping young people see what's possible when they're supported, seen, and believed in.

Learn more about the ALKU Scholarship and ALKU's partnership with Mass Mentoring Partnership: https://massmentors.org/scholarships

About ALKU

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, providing highly specialized consulting services across industries including technology, life sciences, and government. With more than 500 employees across seven locations, ALKU generates over $550 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® culture emphasizes mentorship, training, and development, empowering employees to reach their full potential. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Mass Mentoring Partnership (MMP)

Founded in 1992, Mass Mentoring Partnership (MMP) is the only statewide organization dedicated to expanding quality mentoring relationships throughout Massachusetts. MMP supports more than 350 mentoring programs and youth-serving organizations, reaching over 40,000 young people annually through advocacy, training, and capacity-building that strengthens youth, families, and communities.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Crossley

Director, Corporate Affairs & Media Relations, ALKU

(978) 578-4108, [email protected]

SOURCE ALKU