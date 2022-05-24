Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Size to Increase by USD 431.24 Million from 2021 to 2026| Technavio

The increase in demand from developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia, is driving the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market. Most OEMs of surfactants are shifting their manufacturing to the above-mentioned countries due to the easy availability of raw materials, cheap labor, land, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies. The increase in demand for personal care, detergents, and other products in developing countries such as China and India will facilitate further market growth.

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market: Key Challenges

The safety of cleaning personnel is hindering the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market. Most countries have laid down stringent laws and regulations regarding the safety of workers involved in different types of workplaces, including schools, factories, hospitals, healthcare facilities, offices, and retail outlets. Safety harnesses of the workers working at heights must be properly evaluated and provided to avoid accidents that may occur while cleaning. A few of the biological hazards in contact cleaning are needlestick injuries, eczema, and asthma. Such factors are expected to hinder the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

BASF SE

China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Dadia Chemicals Industries

FENCHEM

Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

IRO Group Inc.

Kao Corp.

LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Pilot Chemical Co.

SEPPIC SA

Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shiv Shakti Group

Silver Fern Chemical Inc.

SpecialChem S.A.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, BASF SE, a leading vendor, offers products such as APG (original alkyl polyglycoside). In February 2020, the company announced the signing of an agreement with Heraeus to offer world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China.

Europe's Contribution to Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market

The increase in the usage of APG for home care products, personal care products, and other products is expected to facilitate the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute to 35% of market growth as countries such as Germany are the key markets for alkyl polyglycoside (APG). Market growth in Europe is expected to be lower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 431.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is divided by application into home care products segment, personal care segment, industrial cleaners' segment, agricultural chemicals segment, and others segment. The home care segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market. The increase in demand for APG in home care products is expected to drive segment growth.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market vendors

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Corp.

10.3 3M Corp. - Business segments

10.3 3M Corp. - Key news

10.3 3M Corp. - Key offerings

10.3 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Aquatech International LLC

10.5 Ecolab Inc.

10.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Pentair Plc

10.9 SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

10.9 SUEZ WTS USA Inc. - Product / Service

10.9 SUEZ WTS USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.11 Veolia Environnement Group

10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

