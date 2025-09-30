Alkymi Launches Alkymi Alts to Transform Alternative Investment Data Management

End-to-end platform automates alternative investment workflows from sourcing data in investor portals to analytics

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi , the leading solution for managing private markets data, today launched Alkymi Alts , a turnkey solution designed to modernize how institutional investors, private banks, wealth managers, and service providers manage alternative investment data.

Alkymi Alts is a comprehensive solution for automating alternative investment data workflows and operational analytics. The end-to-end offering includes sourcing financial statements from investor portals and virtual data rooms, data extraction and validation, and normalizing the precise fields needed to create clean, auditable datasets and powerful analytics. The clean data is pushed at scale to downstream systems and seamlessly integrates with accounting, portfolio analytics, and CRM systems. Designed to be turnkey, cost-effective, and quick to deploy, Alkymi Alts simplifies the management of alternative investments.

The package includes a suite of powerful features to streamline alternative investment operations. Alkymi Alts automates your most critical data workflows by processing Capital Transaction Notices, Capital Account Statements, and Schedules of Investments (SOIs). It also offers fund and LP tracking for enhanced visibility into operational performance and makes it easy to track data across multiple funds. Clients mitigate risk through automated document management, including standardized file renaming, comprehensive record-keeping, and full auditability of all data generated on the platform. These advanced capabilities drive automation, ensure compliance, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency in managing alternative investment workflows. On the same platform, clients can easily expand the offering to include workflows such as Financial Statements, K-1s, Loan Agent Notices, Compliance Certificates, and more.

"Alkymi has become an integral part of our private markets operations. By leveraging Alkymi Alts patterns and features like the Data Inbox and Portal Download Service, we've eliminated manual workflows and improved both data accuracy and speed. The platform provides a single solution to manage all of our alternatives data, integrates easily into our existing systems, and seamlessly extracts, validates, and visualizes that data. Alkymi's automation allows us to operate at scale while maintaining the level of quality and reliability our clients expect," said Justin Scher, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Investment Group .

"With Alkymi Alts, we empower firms to effortlessly manage their alternative investment data. By automating the sourcing, transformation, validation, and integration of unstructured data into portfolio management and accounting systems, we enable our clients to move faster, reduce operational risk, and make more informed decisions. This solution makes it simple for clients to deploy Alkymi's platform. It is easy to buy with a transparent commercial model and quick to onboard with support from our service team, allowing firms to experience a fast time-to-value. Alkymi Alts transforms the management of alternative investments into a seamless, scalable process," said Harald Collet, CEO, Alkymi.

With several key client wins, Alkymi has seen rapid adoption among investment managers representing over $20 trillion in AUM, including top pension funds, leading global banks, major hedge funds, and prominent sovereign wealth funds. The company has also received recognition through multiple industry awards in 2025.

Alkymi Alts enables firms to rapidly increase operational efficiency, reduce errors, and improve data-driven decision-making. With simple all-in per fund pricing, it makes workflow automation accessible to more market participants. By packaging complex alternative investment workflows into a single, scalable platform, Alkymi Alts is redefining how firms manage, analyze, and act on their data.

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the leading AI-powered data workflow platform for financial services, unlocking 100% of the investment and client data trapped in unstructured documents. Alkymi transforms this data into standardized, interactive datasets that integrate seamlessly with clients' core business processes. The platform empowers institutional investors, wealth managers, asset owners, and asset servicing firms such as Northwestern Mutual, PGGM, Strategic Investment Group, and SimCorp to scale their investments, serve more clients, and respond faster to changing market conditions. To learn more about how Alkymi is transforming data management, visit www.alkymi.io .

Media Contact:

Maria Orlova

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkymi