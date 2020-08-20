All 15 Greene Broillet & Wheeler Attorneys Distinguished by Best Lawyers®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every single attorney at Greene Broillet & Wheeler was named by Best Lawyers ® in the 2021 Edition. Eleven attorneys were honored by The Best Lawyers in America©; one attorney was also distinguished as a Best Lawyers ® "Lawyer of the Year"; and four attorneys were recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Each of these distinctions is worth celebrating as a significant achievement, as the list comprises the top legal talent in the United States.

The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition

Each listee in The Best Lawyers in America must be nominated and reviewed by their peers. Nominees' career histories and legal skills are rigorously examined to determine whether a listing is warranted. Only the nation's top 5% of practicing lawyers are selected.

The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition's Greene Broillet & Wheeler listees were as follows:

Bruce A. Broillet

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Scott H. Carr

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Browne R. Greene

Civil Rights Law



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Robert D. Jarchi

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Tobin M. Lanzetta

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Ivan Puchalt

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mark Quigley

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christine D. Spagnoli

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Alan L. Van Gelder

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Geoffrey S. Wells

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Timothy J. Wheeler

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

2021 Best Lawyers ® "Lawyer of the Year"

These awards are bestowed upon selected nominees with the highest feedback from their peers in their respective regions and areas of legal practice. It is a highly esteemed award, as only one lawyer from each practice area and location can be named a Best Lawyers ® "Lawyer of the Year."

Attorney Geoffrey S. Wells at Greene Broillet & Wheeler was awarded as the Best Lawyers® 2021 Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Los Angeles.

2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch Recognition

To be recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, attorneys are held up to the same high standards as nominees for The Best Lawyers in America. This distinction is, however, reserved for legal professionals who are currently in the first decade of their careers.

The 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognized the following Greene Broillet & Wheeler attorneys:

Molly McKibben

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Christian Nickerson

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Aaron Osten

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Taylor Rayfield

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

This is the first time each of these attorneys was honored by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Located in Los Angeles, Greene Broillet & Wheeler is a personal injury law firm that advocates for the victims of dangerous negligence. For more information about their attorneys, visit https://www.gbw.law/. Or visit bestlawyers.com to learn more about Best Lawyers ® .

