ALL 19 NEIGHBORLY® BRANDS EARN SPOTS ON ENTREPRENEUR'S 2026 FRANCHISE 500® FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WACO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, a family of global brands dedicated to delivering remarkable experiences for both consumers and franchise owners, today announced that all 19 of its North American franchise brands have once again been recognized on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® ranking. This marks the second consecutive year every eligible Neighborly franchise brand has been recognized on the industry's most comprehensive and competitive franchise list.

The achievement reflects Neighborly's continued momentum and the strength of its diversified portfolio, spanning repair, maintenance, restoration and home improvement services. Notably, seven Neighborly brands – Aire Serv®, Dryer Vent Wizard®, Glass Doctor®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Precision Garage Door Service® and Real Property Management – earned the No. 1 ranking in their respective franchise categories.

"This recognition highlights the incredible dedication of our franchise owners and the remarkable experiences they create for their customers every day," said Mike Davis, chief executive officer of Neighborly. "With all 19 of our brands performing strongly in the home services market, we're more confident than ever in the power of our platform, from the systems we've built to the way we support owners in growing trusted, local businesses. The future is bright, and we're excited to continue connecting customers with the right services at the right time, driving innovation and growth across the industry."

Widely regarded as the gold standard in franchise rankings, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list evaluates franchise brands across more than 150 data points, including unit growth, financial strength and stability, brand power, costs and fees, and ongoing support. Only the top 500 franchises earn placement each year.

The following 19 Neighborly brands earned spots on the 2026 Franchise 500®:

Neighborly's continued presence across the rankings highlights the company's long-term strategy of building category-leading brands while empowering franchise owners to deliver reliable, high-quality service to homeowners across North America.

"Today's franchise owners are looking for brands that can perform across economic cycles and grow with them over time," said Brad Stevenson, chief development officer of Neighborly. "This recognition reinforces the advantage of Neighborly's diversified home services portfolio and our ability to support franchise owners at every stage, from onboarding and launch to scaling through technology, marketing and operational excellence."

